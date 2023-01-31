Lisbon and Madrid-Waddington both dropped division matchups in Monday’s NAC Boys Basketball action.
Lisbon was outscored 78-62 by Harrisville and M-W was turned back by Colton-Pierrepont 57-52.
Harrisville 78 - Lisbon 62: One game after hitting seven 3-pointers in a win over Edwards-Knox, Liam Winters continued his emerge as a prime time scorer for the Pirates (8-1 West) netting 8 3s with four in a 25-17 third quarter on his way to a 26-point outing. Nolan and Tanner Sullivan delivered 22 and 15 points and Joe Sheppard netted 11. Brendan Loos added two points.
The trio of Cooper Rutherford (21 points), AJ Donaldson (16 points) and Conner Flack (15 points) continued their prolific scoring for Lisbon (5-4 West) and Lucas Gravlin added a solid 8-point effort. Connor Flack rounded out the scoring with two points.
C-P 57 - M-W 52: The Colts gained a key NAC East home win led by Harlee Besio’s 24 points and 15 from Eric Friedel. The Colts (7-8, 5-4) who prevailed with a 20-8 third quarter margin also received scoring from Cody Francis (4), Cody Trimm (5), Ian Graham (3), Nate Smith (4), Ty Farns (2) .
Jack Bailey generated 18 points and Troy Peck netted 15 for Madrid-Waddington (9-7, 6-5). Other scoring came from Kaden Kingston (4), Tristen Cuthbert (8),
Trevor Saucier 2 and Tanner Smith (5).
