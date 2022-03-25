HEUVELTON — Heuvelton Central School completed its historic odyssey to the Class D Championship Game of the 2022 NYSPHAA Boys Basketball Tournament arriving home to a community reception at Doug’s Tavern on Sunday afternoon.
Although they were outscored by explosive Section 6 champion Avoca-Prattsburgh 70-58, the Bulldogs, coached by Josh McAllister, Dave Bayne and Bryant Wentworth, were welcomed as champions. A-P claimed their title to extend their vaunted winning streak to 37 games.
“It would not been any different if they had won. The boys made history reaching the final four and they deserve it,” said Bulldog backer Jon Spooner. “I know what it feels like. I played on an OFA baseball team which lost to Cornwall in the state championship game.”
In making the school’s first state final four appearance in boys basketball, the Bulldogs blazed a trail for future teams to follow. A trail filled with quality wins over Section 10 formidable foes in 2019 state champion Harrisville and Chateaugay which was a definite contender for state honors when COVID-19 stopped the 2020 season and strong sectional champions in Cincinnatus (3) and South Kortright (4) in the regional finals and state semi-finals
A group of future Bulldogs served as team managers and several others were among the wave of purple shirts and painted faces who soaked up the Final Four experience.
“We have young players who could definitely follow the example our team. Our six graders went undefeated, our seven graders went undefeated, our eighth graders lost one game to OFA and our JV team won the West Division,” said Coach Josh McAllister.
“And we had juniors who really stepped it up this season so we are in great shape. In the final, we lost to an outstanding team which really came out hot. They made some long 3-pointers early in the first quarter which really got them going. We got behind but we really made a nice comeback.”
The Bulldog boys joined the school’s Final Four/Finals appearances in Girls Basketball (3 straight state titles), baseball and softball.
A-P also defeated Heuvelton in the 2006 New York State Class D Baseball Championship posting a 4-3 victory.
UPTEMPO FINALS
Heuvelton Central matched the pace and the energy of Avoca-Prattsburgh in Saturday’s Class D Championship game. They also committed only nine turnovers to the Vikings 18 but the Bulldogs saw a concerted comeback effort against a 20-point deficit stall out as A-P completed a 27-0 season with a free-wheeling ultra up-tempo win.
The Vikings buried four 3-pointers in the first quarter finishing six of 13 in 3-point attempts while building a 37-21 halftime lead. They upped the margin to 49-29 in the third quarter before Nate Mashaw, who was hounded and shrouded by the A-P defense, hit his first 3-pointer and went on to spark an 11-2 Bulldog run which cut the difference to 51-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Another Mashaw 3 cut the difference to 54-47 with 4:11 to play but the Vikings made 13 of 14 free throws down the stretch to secure the state title.
“They came out hot and we got ourselves into a hole. But these guys will never quit and they battled and battled. But we just couldn’t turn the corner with the momentum,” said Coach McAllister, “But this was a great group of players. It is so tough to lose at this level but we had a great season.”
Tournament MVP Macoy Putman buried two 3s in the first quarter and finished with 11 points in a winning offense led by All-Tournament selection Pacey Hopkins who went 11-12 from the free throw line in a game-high 24 point effort raising his career varsity record to 60-1. Hayden Abbott also scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Sportsmanship Award Sawyer Devoe fashioned a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double with seven assists and three steals.
“We did what we had to do today. We always want to push the ball,” said Hopkins. “We were looking for our 3-pointers and we made them and we played good defense.”
Mashaw scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and passed out four assists and earned an All-Tournament selection along with Tristan Lovely. Lovely scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, grabbed seven rebounds and three steals and passed out two assists.
“We executed our game plan very well tonight. We pressured the ball and we did what we like to do in the first half. Get out and run and hit 3s in transition,”said A-P Coach Brian Putman.“Defensively we did a great stop guarding number 11 who was just devastating in Friday’s game and in the second half we did a better job cutting off penetration. Their number 32 was a real load and we did a pretty good job against him.”
Jed Crayford buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with three treys in an 11-point effort. He also followed a Jake Venette block by sinking a 3 from the right corner which cut the difference to 61-54. The Vikings made a final righting of their championship course when Hopkins hit four straight free throws for a 67-56 lead with 1:22 to play.
“Nate (Mashaw) got it going in the second half. Tristan Lovely had one of the those games when he just didn’t get a few calls inside when he drove the lane” said Coach McAllister. “He is so strong that sometimes when there is contact, the defenders just bounce off him. It just the way it goes sometime.”
Cole Rickett provided eight interior points for Heuvelton with four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Venette and Lucas Thornhill added five and three points and Conner Phillips chipped in two. Venette and Rickell also turned in turnover free outings for a second straight Class Final Four game.
“This was just a special season four us. Tonight we fell behind but we showed our determination,” said Mashaw who cited senior starters Tristan Lovely, Cole Rickett and Jed Crayford for aiding his development into an NAC West Division MVP quality player.
“We all came along together. I will never forget it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.