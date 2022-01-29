MORRISTOWN -Edwards-Knox fell behind host Morristown 17-7 in the first quarter of Friday’s NAC West Boys Basketball game matching teams starting grueling stretches to make up games postponed by COVID-19 quarantines.
And the Cougars spent much of the evening chasing the Rockets before picking a perfect time to get over the hump and record a 56-50 victory.
The Cougars posted their third win in the last four games after starting divisional play at 0-5 and the Rockets suffered a second straight close loss and will play their third game in three days today at Hermon-DeKalb.
Sparked by a pair of threes by Ethan Gravline and the ballhawking and scoring of Aaron Woodcock and Tristin Simmons the Rockets held a 19-12 first quarter lead after the Cougars’ Dylan Wood buried a running halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
The first half finished at 32-32 and much of the second half saw MCS holding a one possession lead before Andrew Franklin scored inside to give E-K a 48-46 lead and a Mason White jumper gave the Cougars their first two-possession lead at 50-46 with 1:30 to play. White came back to score off the press-break for 52-46 before Woodcock canned a 3-pointer to pull his team back to 52-49 with 30 seconds to play.
The Cougars then sealed the issue with conversions by Franklin and Wood off the press-breaker.
“The guys played hard today and for the first time this season we had three guys score in double digits. We also did a decent job on the boards only give up 12 offensive rebounds, we gave up a lot more than that against Norwood-Norfolk,” said Morristown Coach Jake VanArnam.
“Edwards-Knox has a good team and they have done a nice job bouncing back after losing a vital player. I know how tough that can be. We have all of our guys back from injury but Tristin Simmons isn’t 100 per cent back yet and Jack Evans is still recovering from a broken finger.”
Aaron Woodcock continued as one of the top scorers in Section 10 scoring 21 points with three 3-pointers and Simmons scored 13 with two 3’s and showed glimpses of his ability to produce athletic finishes at the goal. Graveline finished with 10 points, Jared Young hit a 3-pointer, Evans scored two points and Macaulay Ritchie added a foul shot.
The Cougars, who converted a series of pretty give and gos in the lane, were led by 20 points from Dylan Wood who buried three 3s. Mason White tallied 14 points and Andrew Franklin came through with 13 points.
Kale Harper (4), Ethan Stalker (3) and Jared Lottie (2) rounded out the winning offense.
“Our guys play very hard but we just struggle to finish inside. But we have to keep working it. But we got the win heading to a busy schedule,” said E-K Coach Mark Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.