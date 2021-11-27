CLINTONVILLE — Heuvelton Central found itself chasing a high-flying Northeastern Clinton Central team right from the start of Friday’s first round game of the Saranac Central Girls Basketball.
Spared by Audi Hollister, who scored 21 of her 29 points in the first half with three 3s in the second quarter, the Cougars jumped out to a 24-7 first quarter lead and reeled off an 18-3 run in the second quarter.
Heuvelton generated a 30-19 advantage in the second half but could not make a serious intrusion into the Chiefs’ lead.
“NCCS is a very solid program, well coached. They were always in the right place at the right time. We battled back in the second half but we were just outplayed,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
Bailee LaFountain netted 18 points for NCCS and Katie Cunningham led Heuvelton with 12 points including a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter. Rylin McAllister (3 assists) hit two 3s in the second half scoring six points, DaKota Mouthorp also scored six points, Bella Doyle tallied four points with six rebounds and Ali Trathen (4 steals) and Raya McGaw followed with three and two. Lily Spooner grabbed five rebounds and Ashley Weston had three assists and three rebounds.
