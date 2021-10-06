Hammond Central’s junior sweeper Zoey Cunningham is well known for her defensive ability and extreme range in the Red Devils’ backfield.
She earned All-NAC West Division honors as a freshman helping the Red Devils to the New York State Final 4 and would have been the odds on favorite for NAC West MVP last season but there were no awards presented after the COVID-19 shortened season.
This season she has continued her defensive leadership and the past two games has become a catalyst on offense for Coach Alyssa Crosby. On Monday she scored her varsity goal off a corner kick to give Hammond (5-3-0) a 3-2 NAC West win over Edwards-Knox and on Tuesday she scored two first half goals in a 4-2 nonleague win over Thousand Islands Central.
She scored her first goal on a direct kick and the second off a corner kick by Landree Kenyon.
Kenyon netted the eventual winning goal with 30 minutes to play in the game off a rebound and Sadey Sprabary scored eight minutes later from Hailee Manning.
Alyvia Crosby stopped nine shots in the win.
“Zoey Cunningham had a great game all over, staying strong on defense and sparking our offense,” said Coach Crosby.
“She plays her heart out no matter what position she plays on the field.”
In one other West Division game Harrisville shaded Hermon-DeKalb 1-0 and in the NAC East Colton-Pierrepont gained a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence Central.
