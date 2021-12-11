NORFOLK — OFA’s shots on goal against Norwood-Norfolk on Friday night were down from previous NAC Division II wins over Tupper Lake and St. Lawrence Central. But the shots in goal were up as the 4-1 Blue Devils climbed to 3-0 in conference play with a 7-3 win over the Icemen.
Landin McDonald scored the first two goals and five different players closed out the scoring in the contest where freshman Tegan Frederkick scored one goal and passed out three assists and fellow frosh Tyler Sovie passed out three assists.
Jack Mills, Cooper Garvey, Kaleb Spears and Drew Costello also scored for the Devils who netted three goals in the second and third period. Costello also assisted on a goal in the offensive support for Drew Piercey’s 28-save goaltending effort.
“It was a nice road win. A lot of people contributed,” said OFA Coach John Frederick.
Chase Sessions, John Friot Jr. and Matt Reed scored for N-N and Gavin Phillips, Braeden Bethel and Kyle Murphy passed out assists.
Caleb Averill handled 30 shots in the N-N crease.
