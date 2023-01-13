MALONE — Archie Green recorded a dramatic pin with 57 seconds left in the 285-pound match to lift the OFA Wrestling team to a 36-33 decision over Malone and its first NAC victory of the season on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils will return to tournament action on Wednesday at the two-day Essex Junction Invitational in Vermont.
Kierce Whitney at 110 pounds and Collin Brenno at 145 pounds also posted pins for the Devils who also claimed forfeits from Brayden Wall at 126, Joe Green at 132 and Astryn Grenier at 138.
Malone, which also dropped a 59-15 decision to Gouverneur on the night, received pinning efforts from Tanner King at 118, Logan Robideau at 160 and Cayden Carter at 189.
Gouv wins: Gouverneur continued its multi-season winning streak powered by pins from Paul Minckler 102, James Minckler 110, Zoe Griffith 132,Turner Sochia at 145, Hunter Mashaw 152, Drew Gates 160, Cayden Carter 189 and Gage Cornell 215.
110: Kierce Whitney (OFAH) over Joshua Stevens (MAHS) (Fall 1:52) 118: Tanner King (MAHS) over Braxton Kendall (OFAH) (Fall 1:24) 126: Brayden Wall (OFAH) over (MAHS) (For.) 132: Joesph Green (OFAH) over (MAHS) (For.) 138: Astryn Grenier (OFAH) over (MAHS) (For.) 145: Collin Brenno (OFAH) over Luke Pearsall (MAHS) (Fall 3:05) 152: Isaac Cromp (MAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 160: Logan Robideau (MAHS) over Marko Skamperle (OFAH) (Dec 14-10) 172: Double Forfeit 189: Cayden Carter (MAHS) over Peyton Worden (OFAH) (Fall 0:31) 215: Edin Cecunjanin (MAHS) over (OFAH) (For.) 285: Archie Green (OFAH) over Damian Perrea (MAHS) (Fall 5:03) 102: Liam Harte (MAHS) over (OFAH) (For.)
Gouverneur 59.0 Malone 15.0
102: Paul Minckler (GSH) over (MAHS) (For.) 110: James Minckler (GSH) over Joshua Stevens (MAHS) (Fall 3:43) 118: Tanner King (MAHS) over Ryan Mashaw (GSH) (Dec 13-7) 126: Cyler Baer (GSH) over (MAHS) (For.) 132: Zoe Griffith (GSH) over (MAHS) (For.) 138: John Michael Leader (GSH) over (MAHS) (For.) 145: Turner Sochia (GSH) over Luke Pearsall (MAHS) (Fall 3:30) 152: Hunter Mashaw (GSH) over Isaac Cromp (MAHS) (Fall 3:30) 160: Drew Gates (GSH) over Logan Robideau (MAHS) (TF 20-4 0:00) 172: Vandavian Way (GSH) over (MAHS) (For.) 189: Cayden Carter (MAHS) over James Hayden (GSH) (Fall 3:00) 215: Gage Cornell (GSH) over Edin Cecunjanin (MAHS) (DQ) 285: Damian Perrea (MAHS) over (GSH) (For.)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.