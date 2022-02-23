A fast start keyed a 6-1 victory over Tupper Lake at the Golden Dome on Tuesday and advanced OFA to the Division II semi-finals of the Section 10 Hockey Tournament. The second seeded Devils (14-6) will be back on the Dome ice on for the semi-finals scheduled for Thursday but their opponent will not be known until third seeded Malone and the sixth seeded Islanders play their quarter-final game tonight.
Poor travel conditions forced a postponement on Tuesday night.
In the other Division II game played on Tuesday fourth seeded St. Lawrence Central trimmed sixth seeded Norwood-Norfolk 3-2.
The semi-final seedings will be done after the Malone-Islanders game with the lowest seeded winner traveling to top seeded Salmon River and the other winner matching up with OFA.
The Division II Championship game will be played on Monday at the Clarkson University Cheel Center.
OFA 6 - Tupper Lake 1: Defensemen figured in five of the six OFA goals led by Landin McDonald who assisted on the second and third goal and scored the fourth. Drew Costello delivered a goal and two assists and Caleb Spears combined with Trent Lovely to assist Holden Woods to the first goal 7:39 into the game.
Jack Mills tallied the second goal from McDonald and Costello 1:40 later, Nate Woods scored from McDonald and Spears and McDonald created a 4-0 first period lead from Mills.
The lead was inflated to 6-0 as Dylan Irvine connected from Chase Jacobs at 1:54 of the second period and Costello scored unassisted at 3:41.
Seventh seeded Tupper Lake’s lone goal came from Beckett Savage off an assist from Griffin Shaheen at 9:38 of the middle period.
Drew Piercey handled 14 saves in the first two periods and Ty Jacobs stopped all eight shots her faced in the third period. Jamin Whitmore finished with 50 saves for Tupper Lake (2-17-1) with 40 stops in the first two periods.
SLC 3 - N-N 2: Parker Hornung scored late in the first period and Connor Provost scored in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie and lead the No. 4 Larries past No. 5 Norwood-Norfolk.
The Larries (10-10) will travel to play No. 1 Salmon River at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal.
Ashton Adams scored the first goal of the game for the Larries (10-10). Jayden Grant and Chase Sessions scored for the Icemen (8-12-1).
Avery Zenger backstopped the win with 34 saves in the SLC goal and Graham Hill collected 25 stops for the Icemen.
