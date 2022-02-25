In the first period of Thursday’s Section 10 Hockey Division 2 semi-final game, at the Edgar Newell Golden Dome Arena, OFA’s Dylan Irvine fired a shot which appeared to bounce off the roof of the net and back into play.
The officials ruled no goal so the period ended with OFA leading 1-0 on the strength of a goal by Tegan Frederick who took a lead pass from defenseman Caleb Spears, made a slick move to get round a defender and deposited a shot just inside the left goal post at 7:22.
The score stood at 1-0 heading into the third period on the strength of two brilliant saves by OFA netminder Drew Piercey in the second period.
As the third period neared the 11 minute mark Irvine made a textbook 2-on-1 pass to Jack Mills who slid the puck past Malone goalie Jeremiah Scharf for the invaluable 2-0 lead.
With just 39 seconds remaining in the game Mills controlled a loose puck in a maze of players near center ice and cooly flipped it into the empty net for the finishing touch to a 3-0 win. A win which advanced the second seeded Devils (16-5-1) into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. Division II Championship game against top-seeded Salmon River (18-2-1) at the Clarkson Cheel Center.
“If the defenseman stayed back I would have shot the puck but he covered me so I gave it to Jack and he put it in,” said Irvine.
“It was a great pass from Dylan and I just put it in. It was a great game, a great win,” said Mills.
Salmon River, which won the NAC Division II banner, advanced to the Monday’s Section 10 Division II title game with a 4-0 win over fourth seeded St. Lawrence Central (10-12). Massena and Canton will play for the Division I Championship at 7:45 p.m. The All-NAC Awards ceremony will take place between games.
The Devils won the rubber game of a split series with Malone (12-6-2) in a high energy contest where OFA’s Drew Piercey was a model of efficiency in a 23-save shutout and Huskie keeper Jeremiah Scharf snuffed a series of clean break opportunities making 29 saves.
“We really came together as a team tonight. My defense did a great job of pushing their players away from the front of the net. I saw the puck all night and I was focused and never lost sight of it. I made my best two saves in the second when they tried to go back door and I was able to my pad over and stop them” said Piercey who entered the game with a tidy 2.56 goals against average and finished with a league high 868 minutes.
“This was such a big win and if we play like we did tonight we have a good chance to win the title at Cheel and then host a state tournament game.”
“Drew Piercey tracked the puck great all night. It was his best game of the season,” said OFA Assistant Coach Jim Howard who works with the team’s goalies.
“He made two saves in the second period which were game changers.”
In the championship game the Devils will look to win another rubber game. OFA and Salmon River each won on the others ice in two regular season games.
OFA Coach Jon Frederick is looking for his team to repeat Thursday’s effort where the Devils were able to limit the dangerous opportunities of a talented Malone team.
“Malone had some dangerous players who are fast and could do a lot with the puck. We did a good job of tying up their hands on defense and we passed the puck very well on offense,” said Coach Frederick.
“But we had a lull in the second period when they outskated us. Drew Piercey came up for us in goal but we can’t have that kind of lull against Salmon River.”
In the latest New York State Sportswriters Division II Hockey Poll OFA, Malone and Salmon River stood sixth, seventh and eighth.
