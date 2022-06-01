The mood wasn’t a jubilant one in the locker room of Golden Dome after the OFA returned from Potsdam High School after an 12-5 loss to Salmon River in the first appearance by an OFA Boys Lacrosse team in the Section 10 Championship.
But the Blue Devils were anything but down. They celebrated a milestone in the Blue Devil program with a chance to make the season even more significant.
“I just couldn’t be prouder. What these guys have done is great,” said Coach Andrew Roddy after the Blue Devils had shaved his head.
“Being the first OFA boys team to make the Section 10 finals and the first to play in the state tournament is amazing.”
The Devils and Salmon River will both be hosting regional games at Potsdam High School after drawing first round byes. Salmon River in Class D and OFA in Class C.
Salmon River on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., will face the winner of Wednesday’s game, between Lafayette (Section 3) and Chenango Forks (Section 4) in a Class D regional game and OFA at 3 p.m. on Saturday will face the winner of Maine-Endwell (Section 4) and Westhill (Section 3).
“We will get some film watch it and start planning,” said Coach Roddy who swas honored on Tuesday with the Jeff Slack NAC Coach of the Year Award.
As collegiate player at SUNY Potsdam Coach Roddy played with an against players from Section 3 and Section 4.
“We will see some different styles of players for sure. It will be fun.” said Roddy.
Salmon River and the Blue Devils throughout the first half of Tuesday’s game fought for momentum and possession, but it was the Shamrocks who prevailed.
“We knew what we had to do for the game,” Salmon River attackman/midfielder Crayton Cree said. “We didn’t come out (at the start) and do what we wanted to, but in the end we kind of fixed things up and held it all together.”
The Shamrocks ended the game on a 6-0 run to advance into the Class D state tournament bracket.
Crayton Cree on Tuesday led Salmon River (14-0) to the section title with four goals.
Although Ogdensburg’s (11-4) tenacity on the ball and on the ground forced turnovers throughout the contest, Salmon River’s offense spread the ball around, as three other Shamrocks finished with two-goal games; Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis, Kyden Burns and Taharihwakohe Lazore.
Dylan Irvine led the way offensively for Ogdensburg with two goals and an assist.
Salmon River’s offense outscored the Blue Devils 6-1 in the second half.
The Shamrocks’ defense held Ogdensburg off the board through the final 17 minutes of play, as the Blue Devils could not find the net once in the fourth quarter.
Kahentaienni Thompson falling to the turf with 9:30 left in regulation got a goal to go, before Burns on the next possession netted a second to break double digits for the Shamrocks, with 8:30 left to play.
The Devils’ Tegan Frederick, five minutes out of halftime scored with 7:15 left in the third off a Shamrock turnover to cut Salmon River’s advantage to 6-5.
But this final goal for the Devils would be the closest Ogdensburg would get in tying the contest, as the Shamrocks answered with two goals to close the frame.
Cree off a rebound flicked home a goal with 3:39 to put Salmon River up 7-5, before Cook-Francis sniped a goal through with under a minute left to round out an 8-5 deficit for Ogdensburg.
Salmon River led Ogdensburg, 6-4 at halftime.
Cree pocketed his hat trick before the horn to give his team a two-goal advantage.
Cree’s third make extinguished a 3-0 run by the Blue Devils in the second quarter, capped off by Irvine’s goal with 4:34 before the half, to make it 5-4, Salmon River.
Ogdensburg’s 3-0 run was made after the Blue Devils ended a 3-0 Salmon River run.
Drew Costello with 6:34 left in the second quarter stopped the bleeding for Ogdensburg’s defense.
Dylan Irvine on the Devils’ next set fought through several stick slaps to slide to the crease and score. This made it 5-3, Shamrocks.
Capped off by Cree fading away from pressure, falling backward for a goal at the second quarter’s 7:57 mark, the Shamrocks’ offense drops a trio of goals on Ogdensburg’s defense. This stretched a 2-1 first quarter advantage into a 5-1 lead for the Shamrocks.
The Blue Devils tied the Shamrocks once in the contest – five minutes into the first quarter, when Theodore Hewko found the net to knot the game at 1-1.
Kade Herne at the opening quarters’ 4:08 mark for the skimmed the crossbar and found the net for Salmon River to give it a 2-1 lead.
Ogdensburg came out of the opening face off with aggression, which pressured the Shamrocks defense and led to a healthy attack on Salmon River’s net, early.
But despite keeping pace with Salmon River up until the third quarter’s midway mark, the Blue Devils could only tie the contest once on the evening.
Drew Blevins chipped an assist in the Devils’ offensive support for goaltender Ian Sovie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.