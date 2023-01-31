OFA’s dramatic arrival in past two weeks noted the development of a homecourt advantage on Monday night.
Reversing a 67-49 loss at the Heuvelton Al Gutterson Tournament the Blue Devils (5-11) secured a 68-65 nonleauge win over Section 7’s Beekmantown (11-4) before a rousing crowd at the William L. Dwyer Gym. It was OFA’s second straight quality win at home following up on an NAC Central Division win over Canton sandwiched around a highly competitive loss at division leader Gouverneur (9-1) on Friday.
Key elements in the Devils’ maturity as a team were all showcased against the Eagles: tough man-to-man defense, balanced scoring anchored by Justice McIntyre’s explosive finishes at the rim and meticulous foul shooting. McIntyre went 10-12 at line scoring 19 points and went 5-6 in a nine-point fourth quarter to lead OFA which made 22 of 26 free throws while the Eagles finished at 6-11.
Shea Polniak went 4-4 in a 13-point effort, Alex Mitchell finished at 4-6 scoring 14 points and Connor Graveline went 4-4 in an eight-point effort. Block O Boosters Club Athlete of the Week Will Graveline tallied seven points and Alex Worden netted six in a strong inside effort.
Josh Bergin produced 19 points in the second half with strong, smooth conversions around the rim and transition finishes. Brady Mannix buried four 3-pointers in an 18-point effort and Nate Parliament dropped in 10 points.
Coach Dakota Brady will look to continue the upward trend on Friday hosting second place Malone (8-2 Central) in the rematch of an overtime loss on the Huskies’ court.
“It was an excellent job from the boys tonight to work out a tough win. I am very proud of Alex Mitchell for stepping up and hitting the game-winning layup,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“We really shot free throws well tonight and Justice hit some big shots down the stretch to keep us in striking distance. Alex Worden worked hard down low and we got a well needed effort and a good step in the right direction.”
Sparked by seven points by Will Graveline the Devils jumped to an 11-2 lead and held an 18-12 margin after the first quarter and 35-27 at the half.
Sparked by 13 third quarter points by Bergin, the Eagles stormed back to 43-37 lead midway through the third quarter. The Devils regrouped, regained the lead and upped the margin to 53-49 when Mitchell buried a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer.
Four quick points by Bergin gave Beekmantown a 58-57 lead with 3:27 left in the game and the two teams volleyed the lead down the stretch. The fourth 3-pointer of the game by Mannix gave the Eagles a 65-63 lead with 1:45 to play. A free throw by Justice McIntyre cut the margin to 65-64 with 18.3 seconds to play and the final lead change took place when Mitchell found an opening for a game-winning conversion at the goal with 5.5 seconds to play.
The Devils held serve with three defensive stops and Justice added a free throw for the final score.
The OFA JVs staged comeback efforts throughout a 57-42 loss to talented Beekmantown team led by a 23-point effort from Mike Mannix.
body text: Blake Morrill and Ian Rose combined for 15 and 14 points leading OFA which also received scoring from: Noah White (2), Adam Lucas (2), Rainer McCallus (1) and Jack Pike (3).
