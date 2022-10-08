LOWVILLE - Mixing the smashmouth running of Andrew Loffler and the soft touch passing of Shea Polniak with a shutdown defense undefeated OFA (5-0) controlled the second half to defeat Lowville (1-4) 22-6 in a nonleague football game Friday night. The victory lifted the Blue Devils to 4-0 heading into Friday’s impending NAC showdown with unbeaten Gouverneur which hosts St. Lawrence Central Saturday (today).

Loffler’s tackle-breaking rambles produced 188 yards on 23 carries.

