LOWVILLE - Mixing the smashmouth running of Andrew Loffler and the soft touch passing of Shea Polniak with a shutdown defense undefeated OFA (5-0) controlled the second half to defeat Lowville (1-4) 22-6 in a nonleague football game Friday night. The victory lifted the Blue Devils to 4-0 heading into Friday’s impending NAC showdown with unbeaten Gouverneur which hosts St. Lawrence Central Saturday (today).
Loffler’s tackle-breaking rambles produced 188 yards on 23 carries.
Polniak completed four of four passing attempts in the second half including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nicholi Ramsdell which broke a 6-6 tie with 9:50 remaining in the game. The junior quarterback also pitched pair fourth quarter conversion passes to Loffler and Justice McIntrye.
The OFA defensive effort featured two interceptions by McIntrye and three fourth down stops including one at the Devils 17 yardline to defend a 14-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils scored 22 unanswered points after Lowville opened the scoring with a first quarter touchdown pass of 14 yards from quarterback Logan Watson to Brandon Hamburg.
The Devils tied the score in the second quarter when Justice McIntrye darted into the endzone on a fourth and one play. McIntyre (9-53) found the endzone again with a 17-yard scoring run which sealed the issue with 3:08 to play.
Sean Kelly gained 61 yards on 14 carries for Lowville and Watson passed for 76 yards.
Rushing: O - Loffler 23-188, McIntyre 9-53 2 TDs, Polniak 3-20, Ramie 1-0, Graveline 3-13. Low, Kelly 14-61, Watson 5-42, D. Myers 2-16.
Passing: O - Graveline 1x5-1-2, Polniak 4x4-0-36 1 TD. Low, Watson 8-19-2-76.
Receiving: O - McIntyre 1-2, Ramsdell 2-20 TD, Worden 2-16. Low, Sweirnik 5-38, D. Myers 2-23, Hamburg 1-15.
