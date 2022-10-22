BRASHER FALLS — OFA made sure that a game between the only unbeaten and only winless team in the Northern Conference went according to expectations on Friday night.
The Blue Devils also made sure their was no letdown in the aftermath of last Friday’s 16-14 showdown win over Gouverneur.
The Blue Devils’ (6-0 NAC, 8-0) offensive line fronted hard running by five backs and an 8-for-8 passing effort from quarterback Shea Polniak to score touchdowns on all four possessions of the first half and cruised to a 38-0 win over St. Lawrence Central under the lights of Randy Riggs turf field.
Led by two emphatic tackles behind the line of scrimmage by linebacker Keegan England the OFA defense fashioned a cohesive effort to jam up all of the gaps and shut down SLC’s attemps to establish ball control with a compact offense.
Polniak finished with a perfect 12-for-12 passing night for 128 yards and connected with four receivers who left the Larries no options in the defending the edge against the Devils’ speed. But the Larries never stopped coming off the snaps with a full effort and never stopped coming to the ball with tenacity and forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter which were recoverer Nathan White and Dawson Shattraw.
Linebacker Ethan Lemke recovered a fumble for OFA which was the Larries’ (0-6) only turnover of the night.
“It is great that we won the title and we didn’t to share it with anyone. The guys did a great job and it (going 8-0) didn’t come easy. They earned everything. A lot of guys got better,” said OFA Matt Tessmer,
“But this (league championship) wasn’t our ultimate goal. We want to keep going and win the playoffs and go on. Everyone got to play tonight it was fun.”
Ranked 18th in the latest NYS Sportswriters Association Class B poll the top-seeded Devils will host Canton (3-5, 2-4) in the Section 10 Class B semi-finals on Friday looking to host the title game. Massena (3-4, 3-3) and Malone (3-3,3-2) will play in the other semi-final game.
Massena closed the regular season with a 36-12 win over Canton and Malone will host Gouverneur (4-1, 5-1) today (Saturday).
The Devils took control in the first quarter as Andrew Loffler (3-31) scored on 21-yard run and ran for a two-point quarter and Justice McIntyre (4-58 receiving) took a quick pass 15 yards to the endzone and Polniak pitched a two-point conversion pass to Alex Worden.
Loffler scored his second touchdown of the night on an eight-yard run in the second quarter and James Bell closed out the 30-0 halftime lead with a 14-yard run and a two-point conversion run.
Cole Samarco (4-27) capped off a long drive with the second half kickoff by bulling into the endzone from two yards out and then added a two-point conversion run.
Along with a solid defensive effort at linebacker Connor Gravline played a catalyst role on offense helping the team through injuries. He started at wide receiver and caught a 15-yard pass on the first drive and then switched to running back and picked up 38 first half yards on four carries.
“Connor Graveline has been an outstanding leader for us and really helped us tonight,” said Coach Tessmer.
Sophomore Cam Griffith gained 21 yards on three carries in the second half with two decisive tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Along with his fumble recovery Nathan White led the Larries’ offense with 23 yards on 12 rushes.
OFA 38 - ST. LAWRENCE 0
First Quarter
O- Loffler on 21 run (Loffler run).
O - McIntyre on 15 pass from Polniak (Worden on pass from Polniak).
Second Quarter
O - Loffler on 8 run (pass failed).
O - Bell on 14 run (Bell run).
Third Quarter
O - Samaraco on 2 run. (Samarco run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: O - Loffler 3-31 2 TDs, McIntyre 2-12, Ramie 1-9, C. Graveline 4-38, Bell 1-14 TD, Griffith 3-21, Samarco 4-27 TD, Small 1-5, St. Germain 4-13. SLC -White 4-23, Beach 11-29, Spinner 1-3, Wenzel. 4-5.
Passing: O - Polniak 12x12-128 1 TD, S - Wenzel 1x1-7.
Receiving: Loffler 1-11, Graveline 1-15, McIntyre 4-58 TD, Bell 1-10, Tyler Small 2-9, Cam Griffith 1-4, Scott Oshier 1-14. S - Beach 1-7.
Records: OFA (8-0, 6-0 NAC), SLC (0-6, 0-6)
