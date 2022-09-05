Most football games have a crossroads where the final decision hinges.

OFA’s 38-15 week zero (play or scrimmage week) nonleague victory over Plattsburgh High School saw the the Blue Devils’ defense and offense produce a series of rapid fire big plays after Hornets seized an opportunity for a comeback from a 24-8 halftime deficit on the second interception of the game by Max Filosa.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.