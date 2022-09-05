Most football games have a crossroads where the final decision hinges.
OFA’s 38-15 week zero (play or scrimmage week) nonleague victory over Plattsburgh High School saw the the Blue Devils’ defense and offense produce a series of rapid fire big plays after Hornets seized an opportunity for a comeback from a 24-8 halftime deficit on the second interception of the game by Max Filosa.
The Hornets’ vision for a rally from the OFA 25 faded as Andrew Loffler (2 sacks) and Conner O’Shea came up with quarterback sacks and a field goal attempt by Owen Mulligan bounded off the left upright.
One play later the Devils’ Justice McIntrye darted through a hole in the center the of the line and raced 82 yards to the PHS five yard line. The Devils’ offensive line of Connor Brown, Nick Davison, Seth Sholette, Archie Green and Noah Bickhart, which had fronted three scoring drives in the second quarter, ushered Andrew Loffler into the endzone and quarterback Conner Graveline followed with his third two-point conversion run and a 32-6 lead.
The Devils will look to follow up the win in their home and NAC opener on Friday on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be preceded at 4 p.m. by the 2022 Induction of the Ogdensburg Free Academy-St. Mary’s Academy Sports Hall of Game. It will also be the Devil Pride Game as the team will wear the grey uniforms donated by the family of the late Mike Delduchetto who will be inducted into the HOF.
“This will be a very big game and there will be a lot of people there. It is our league opener against a tough opponent. We need a great week,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer who felt that they key to Saturday’s win was extreme diligence during a short preseason practice.
“I am very proud of you guys. We threw a lot of things at you and you worked extremely hard in 10 days,” added Tessmer after the game to his team.
The Devils threw a lot of things at Plattsburgh offensively and defensively to outrush the Hornets 326-83 and contain a serious of dangerous bumble screen passes with excellent tackling on the edge by several players.
Quarterback Connor Gravline rushed for 43 yards on four carries to sustain three scoring drives and ran for three two-point conversions. His backup Shea Polniak went 5-for-5 through the air. Justice McIntyre gained 151 yards with an 82 yard scamper and Carson Ramie’s ability downfield to find open space produced a 30-yard scoring run and a touchdown catch.
The Devils also utilized the long kickoffs of sophomore Trent Farrand to
manipulate an edge in field position.
The Devils’ added their final touchdown of the game with 1:04 left in the third quarter when Keegan England rumbled into the endzone from nine yards out.
The Hornets closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter when quarterback Mike Phillips, who scrambled and slung passes from all angles right down to the final seconds of the game, pitched a perfectly thrown 28 yard touchdown pass to Dominic DeAngelo who outleaped ideal coverage in the endzone by Bryson St. Germain.
Phillips, who passed for 223 yards in the game, also connected DeAngelo in the second quarter from 15 yards out and Trenton Griffiths ran for the two-point conversion which cut the OFA lead to 16-8.
The Devils answered with Graveline finding Carson Ramie in the back of the endzone for a five-yard touchdown and then taking a conversion keeper into the endzone for a a 24-8 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.
Graveline’s power running untracked the OFA offense as he picked his holes and broke tackles for gains of nine, seven, 18 and nine yards in the first half.
“We all knew that Connor was big strong and tough and he really ran the ball well,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
“We had some penalties in the first half but we really played a great second half. All of our lineman played well.”
Ramie provided the Devils with a 16-0 lead with 30-yard broken field dash which featured two cutbacks and climaxed with lineman Archie Green racing downfield and helping Nicholi Ramsdell push a pile of players into endzone.
OFA 38 - Plattsburgh 15
OFA 0 24 14 0 38
Plattsburgh 0 8 0 7 15
Second Period: O - McIntyre on 5 run (C. Graveline) run. O- Ramie on 30 yard run (Ramie run). P - DeAngelo on 15 pass from Phillips (Griffiths run)
O - Ramie on 7 pass from C. Graveline (C. Graveline run).
Third Period: O - Loffler on 5 run (C. Graveline run). O- England on 9 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter: P - DeAngelo on 28 pass from Phillips (Mulligan kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: O - Loffler 13-53 1 TD, McIntyre 3-151 1 TD, C. Graveline 4-43, Ramie 5-44 1 TD, Polniak 1-5, England 2-17 1 TD, Dozer 8-22. P - Griffiths 10-25, DeAngelo 2-2, DiMartino 2-23, Phillips 2-23.
Passing: O - C. Graveline 4-7-2 25 1 TD, Polniak 5x5-0- 28, P - Phillips 13x23-0-228.
Receiving: O - Ramie 3-20 TD, Worden 1-5, W. Graveline 2-14, Ramsdell 1-6, Small 1-6.
P Filosca 6-62, Polhemus 2-49, DeAngelo 4-44 2 TDs, Griffiths 3-38.
Records: OFA (1-0, 0-0 NAC), Plattsburgh (0-1, 0-0 CVAC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.