It was a long day for OFA in a 23-5 loss to St. Lawrence Central in the renewal of what has been an intense NAC Softball rivalry in the tenures of Blue Devil Coach Mark Henry and his SLC counterpart Tim Brown.
Coach Henry patiently asked his team, which features several first year starters, to make the game a basic learning experience.
“Hopefully this is an eye-opener for our team. We need to work hard daily to improve. St. Lawrence Central is so well-coached and disciplined at the plate,” said Coach Henry.
“One bright shot for us was Paige Pinkerton making some nice plays at shortstop.”
SLC hurler Annica Ramsdell limited the Devils to four hits and one run through five innings but the Devils batted around in scoring four runs in the sixth inning.
The Larries put together three big innings scoring four runs in the first and second innings and 10 tallies in the top of the sixth inning.
Rylee Daoust and Grace Lalonde each singled twice and scored four runs for the Larries and Karissa Young crushed a three-run homerun over the leftfield fence and lined another single off the centerfield fence. Morgan Nolan tripled and Jessica Horner also singled twice for SLC which will take part in a series scrimmages at the Disney Wide World of Sports in Florida over Spring Break.
Paige Pinkerton stroked three singles for OFA and Katherine Barkley stroked two singles. Abby Raven, Delia Hooper and Brooke Barr all added singles.
In a key early season Central Division matchup Canton blanked Gouverneur 19-0.
JVS START 2-0
The OFA JV’s have noted a high-scoring 2-0 start for first year coach Tony Williams defeating Massena and St. Lawrence Central.
“We have a young group coming together real well. The girls are doing a great job of bouncing back after making a mistake. Merideth Regan is doing a great job behind the plate, Zoee Williams is pitching extremely well and Chloe Best is also pitching well,” said Coach Williams.
“We have a lot of games when we return from break. I am excited to see how much we keep improving.”
In the win over Massena Zoee Williams pitched a complete game and struck out six while being supported by some great defensive plays from Kayden Skelly. Zoee Williams also belted a long homerun to right centerfield in a 3 hit outing, Ava Balster doubled and Emma Wagers, Merideth Regan, Brooklyn Monroe and Addy Wilkinson all delivered two hits.
Against SLC Zoee Williams struck out 12 in five innings and Chloe Best fanned two batters in two innings. Great defensive plays by Emma Wagers aided both pitchers and Gabby Ott led the offense with four runs scored and a double.
Anabelle Lovely, Lily Starts, Brooklyn Monroe, Darien Sellers, Chloe Best, Emma Wagers, Merideth Regan, Gracie Chase and Zoee Williams all delivered basehits.
BEARS BLANK CATS
Hadley Alguire (4 inn 7Ks), Courtney Peters (1 inn) and Ava Hoy (1 inn) combined on a a two-hit shutout as Canton gained a second straight NAC Central shutout in blanking Gouverneur.
Katie Metcalf went 3-3 with three RBIs, Cate DeCoteau singled and doubled Sydnee Francis drove in three runs with two singles and Alguire also singled three times for the Bears.
Hoy added a single and two RBIs and Raelin Burns and Elizabeth Riutta singled for the only Gouverneur hits.
