ALEXANDRIA BAY - OFA took the methodical route to down Plattsburgh High School 5-1 in the first round of the Alexandria Bay-Thousand Islands Islanders Holiday Hockey Tournament on Monday.
The Devils played the host Islanders, who outscored St. Lawrence Central 8-4 on Monday, in the second day of the tournament today and will begin 2022 play on Wednesday, Jan. 5 hosting Massena in the Golden Dome.
The Blue Devils outshot PHS 31-8 in second and third period to pull away from a 1-0 first period lead.
Drew Costello, who was honored as an All-Tournament selection at the Salmon River Tournament last week, scored two goals in the second period to spark the pull-away which overcame a 40-save effort by Plattsburgh goaltender Brandon Wilkins.
Ty Jacobs stopped 17 shots making his first start for OFA.
“We had a slow start in the first period and picked it up a notch in the second and third period. We outshot them 14-2 in the second period and 17-6 in the third period,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“It was a physical, fast game. Ty Jacobs played well in his first varsity start.”
In one other NAC game Monday Tupper Lake outscored the LaSalle Institute 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.