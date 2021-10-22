BY DAVE SHEA
OFA entered Thursday night’s Boys Soccer Senior Night game with Massena looking to finish the regular season on an upbeat note and provide its eight seniors a memorable final regular season home game.
The 11-2-1 Blue Devils acomplished both in an impressive 4-0 victory over Massena to finish at 10-2 in league and one-point behind Salmon River which won it first Central Division title At 10-1-1 with a 5-2 win over Malone. Massena finished at 9-2-1.
The the other Central Division game of the day saw Canton edge Potsdam 2-1.
Second-seeded OFA will host Potsdam in the Class B semi-finals of the Section 10 Tournament on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and top-seeded Shamrocks will host the winner of Saturday’s first round matchup between Gouverneur and Canton Central on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Class B final is slated Friday at 7 p.m. at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena.
OFA 4, Massena 0: In a contest where OFA keeper made a diving stop in the fifth minute the Devils converted a quick strike at the 13:37 mark when Holden Woods used a well timed one-touch pass to send Syrus Gladle free to convert a 1 vs 1 opportunity with Raider keeper Nate Smutz.
With 59 seconds remaining in the half Woods set up the second goal with a rising rocket of shot which rattled the cross bar. Trent Lovely moved in and cooly headed the ball into the empty net.
“We talk all the time about crashing the net on a shot. Trent Lovely did it well and was right there to score,” said Coach Morley.
The Devils closed out the scoring in the final eight second half with a classic corner connecton and text book transition goal. With 7:06 to play Alex Mitchell used a header to tuck a right corner kick by Kam Johnson into the upper right corner.
With 59 seconds to play sweeper Dylan Irvine neatly intercepted a lead pass and half volleyed the ball to Woods breaking out the midfield in full flight. Woods sprinted pass a deliver and drove a low shot into the net.
“We played very well tonight against a very good team. The game was pretty much back and forth early. It was our senior night and the guys were pretty fire up and we really got a big lift on the first goal,” said Coach Morley.
Ryan Warchol handled the 11 shots in the shutout and Nate Smutz made nine saves for Massena, which will now get set to take on Malone in the Section 10 Class A championship game on Tuesday at the Potsdam Central turf field starting at 7 p.m.
Before the game Coach Morley and the school district honored eight seniors with their parents: Ryan Warchol (Joe-Amy Lemke and Jeremy Warchol), Cooper Garvey (Randy-Billie Jo Garvey), Kam Johnson (Drew-Jan Johnson), Franklin Beach (Todd-Suzie Beach), Trent Lovely (Jon-Cookie Lovely), Holden Woods (Chris-Erin Woods), Sam Price (Dave Price-Angela Rufa) and Aiden LaFlair (Jeremy-MaryBeth Wylie).
“On behalf of the school and the OFA Soccer Program I would like to thank all the seniors and their parents for their contributions to the OFA Soccer program. It has been a heck of a trip in the last couple of years, and I am so proud of the young men you have grown into. I believe your experiences throughout the last couple of years have made you more independent and ready to enter the world of adult hood,” said Coach Morley.
“Whatever your future holds it will be bright. You are a tremendous group of young men and I am honored to have coached all of you. To a long playoff run and memorial Senior year.”
Salmon River 5, Malone 2: Chase Lewis scored three goals in the first six minutes and Kade Cook pushed the lead to 4-0 in the eighth as the Shamrocks claimed their breakthrough Central Division banner under the guidance of coach Tim Cook.
Lewis went on to close out the scoring with the only goal of the second half and Ethan Moulton made two saves backstopping the win as Salmon River finished at 10-1-1 atop the final Central standings to edge out OFA at 10-2.
Both OFA losses were to the Shamrocks. Cook also logged a solo assist along with Evan Collette.
The Huskies pulled to within 4-2 on goals by Caleb Hall in the 22nd minute and Cameron Perras in the 37th. Aidan Langdon stopped 16 shots in the losing cause.
