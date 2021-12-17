POTSDAM — Justice McIntyre and Aiden LaFlair combined for 20 and 13 points sparking the offensive complement to a overall strong defensive effort as OFA downed Potsdam 57-48 on Thursday for its second straight NAC Central Boys Basketball victory.
The two combined for seven and six points in the fourth quarter as the Devils matched a solid Potsdam comeback effort in the fourth quarter.
“The team did a great job making halftime adjustments to extend our lead. Potsdam played tough and showed a lot of defensive looks,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady,”
“It was nice to see the boys make big pays in the big moments down the the stretch.”
Connor Graveline and Alex Mitchell tallied eight six points for the Devils (2-2) and Shea Polniak and Ryan Mitchell each came through with timely five-point efforts.
Ian VanWagner scored 21 points for Potsdam (4-2, 1-2) and Ansen Herrick delivered 14. Theo Hughes and Dan Maroun each scored five points and Hollis added a 3-pointers.
The OFA JVs also posted a second straight win in a 60-33 decision where Blake Morrill and Andrew Loffler formed a productive outside-inside combination with 15 and 12 points. William Graveline and Madden West combined for nine and six points followed by: Johnny Bateman (4), Lucca LaBella (2), Adam Lucas (4), Michael Myers (2) and Carson Ramie (2).
Chateaugy 54 - P-H 27: Ethan Cook tallied 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Chateaugay (4-1, 3-0). Walker Martin added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
