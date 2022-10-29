OFA never got its passing game untracked on Friday night hosting Canton in the Class B semi-finals of the Section 10 Football Tournment
But like they have done all year the Blue Devils used their offensive versatility and defensive tenacity to fuel a 40-0 victory and earn the right to host Massena or Malone in Friday night’s sectional championship at Ron Johnson Field.
Massena plays at Malone today (Saturday) in the other Class B semi-final game.
The Devils (9-0) went to their ground game powered by Andrew Loffler who rushed for 158 yards and scored four touchdowns. Loffler followed excellent blocking while rambling for touchdown runs of six and 25 yards in the first half and three and 39 yards in the second half and his best pierce of running came on a third quarter conversion run when the play was bottled up by the Bears (3-6). Loffler reversed his field, dodged one defender and outraced the pursuit to the left front corner of the endzone.
“We just seemed to be a little slow all the way around on offense but Andrew Loffler really had a great game. He has great speed and he is running with great confidence,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
“No matter who we play next week. We really did a good week of practice. We have a lot of JV players up and it is great opportunity for them to learn. We need to use everyone well to get ready.”
After being limited to eight yards in the first half Justice McIntrye broke lose for a 76 yard run on first series of the second half. He went to rush for 98 yards with a one yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Cole Samarco (5-29) rounded out the scoring with a two-yard run and added the two-point conversion.
Quarterback Connor Graveline came through with six carries for 40 yards to help sustain scoring drives.
The Golden Bears operated out of a spread formation where quarterback David Zuhlsdorf threw 22 passes and a variation of the compact double wing but were limited to one significant scoring threat.
Zuhlsdorf connected with wide receiver Charlie Todd with a 35-yard pass the second quarter but the OFA defense responded with a fourth down stop.
Loffler delivered two quarterback sacks off the edge, Marco Skamperle had a sack and Tegan Frederick made a leaping interception. Keegan Bogart set a tone on the first play of the game breaking into the backfield to throw a runner for a loss and Garrett LaRock, Frederick and Archie Green supplied pass breakups.
James Bailey broke through for a Canton sack early in the game and also rushed for 70 yards. Zuhlsdorf passed for 70 yards and Todd caught five passes for 48 yards. John Wilcox recovered a fumble in the defensive effort which stopped four two-point conversion attempts by the Devils.
O - Loffler on 6 run (pass failed).
O - Loffler on 25 run (pass failed).
O - Loffler on 3 run (run failed).
O - Loffler on 39 run (Loffler run).
O - McIntyre on 1 run (run failed).
O - Samarco on 2 run run (Samarco run).
Rushing: C - Bailey 13-70, r. Zuhlsdorf 4-7, O’Shea 2-2, Shatraw 1-2. O - Samarco 5-29 1 TD, Loffler 14-158 4 TDs, McIntyre 11-98 1 TD, Bogart 2-13, Graveline 6-40, Small 1- (-2).
Passing: C - D. Zuhlsdorf 9x22-1-70, Shatraw 0x1-0-0, O - Polniak 2x3-0-12, Graveline 1x1-0-5.
Receiving: C - Todd 5-48, Dolman 3-15, O’Shea 1-4, O - McIntrye 1-10, Graveline 1-5, Worden 1-5.
Records: OFA (9-0), Canton (3-6).
