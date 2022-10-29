OFA never got its passing game untracked on Friday night hosting Canton in the Class B semi-finals of the Section 10 Football Tournment

But like they have done all year the Blue Devils used their offensive versatility and defensive tenacity to fuel a 40-0 victory and earn the right to host Massena or Malone in Friday night’s sectional championship at Ron Johnson Field.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.