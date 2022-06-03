Ogdensburg Free Academy Athletic Director Tony Bjork has announced the admission procedure for the NYSPHSAA Class C Regional Boys Varsity Lacrosse Game on Saturday, June 4 between OFA and Section 3 Champion Westhill at Potsdam High School. The game will start at 3 p.m. and GoFAN Digital Ticketing will be utilized for this event.
The Admission fee will be $8 and tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday June 3rd. The purchase tickets go through https://gofan.co/app/events/621875?schoolId=NYSPHSAAX.
Salmon River will play in a Class D game against Skaneateles of Section 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Westhill advanced to the game by storming past Section 4 Champion Maine-Endwell 14-9 in a regional action on Wednesday. After three rain delays Westhill scored the past eight goals led by Luke Gilmart with four goals and two assists and Emmett Storowicz with three goals and three assists.
OFA will led into the contest by three All-NAC selections in First Teamer Drew Costello who sets the pace in the midfield with his artistry on the draw and Second Teamers in midfielder Holden Woods and attacker Tegan Frederick. Alex Worden received the team’s NAC Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
OFA qualified for the states by downing Canton 11-10 in the Section 10 semi-finals and became the first Blue Devil Boys team to play for the Section 10 title. The Devils dropped an 11-5 decision to Salmon River which advanced to the states in the Class D bracket while OFA filled the section’s Class C slot.
Dylan Irvine led the OFA scoring in the finals with two goals and lone assist and Ian Sovie stopped 12 shots in goal.
Other goals in the finals came from Costello, Frederick and Theordore Hewko who tallied three goals with one assist in the semi-final win over Canton.
