RUSSELL - Edwards-Knox scored an NAC West win over Hermon-DeKalb to build momentum for the Section 10 Class D Girls Softball playoffs while Harrisville dropped a nonleague doubleheader to Indian River to gain experience for a young team looking ahead to next season.
E-K 16 - H-D 2: Cadey Wheat struck out 14 as the Cougars finished at 10-2 to take second place in the NAC West. Sophia Vachez drove in three runs with a single and a double and Dekoda Matthews singled twice. Maddy Wright singled twice for H-D.
