Harrisville held a share of the lead and Edwards-Knox continued its emergence in the NAC West while Madrid-Waddington stayed one-game behind unbeaten Chateaugay in the NAC East race in Tuesday’s boys basketball action.
E-K dropped Hammond 79-51 and Harrisville bested Morristown 76-25 in the West and M-W downed downed Brushton-Moira 72-33. Chateaugay bested Parishville-Hopkinton 51-34 in the NAC East.
E-K 79 - Hammond 51: Dylan Wood scored 24 points and Andrew Franklin went 6-6 from the foul line netting 21 points for the Cougars (6-12, 4-8) who buried 10 3-pointers on the night and scored 45 points in the second half. Kale Harper picked up 18 points with four 3s and Ethan Stalker added 10 points.
Logan Jones led Hammond (1-16, 1-10) with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Terin Rosenbarker scored 12 points with 9 rebounds and Kam Toland added 10 points with 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Kenon Gardner scored six points with four assists.
Harrisville 76 - Morristown 25: The Pirates took control early and eventually had six players score eight points or more led by Tucker Kelly’s 17 points and 14 and 13 from Nolan and Tanner Sullivan. Degan Carr delivered nine and William Taylor and Matt Smith each dropped in eight. Trent Briggs and Nick Brassard added five and two points.
Morristown was led by Aaron Woodcock and Tristin Simmons with 13 and eight points and Jack Evans and Nick Webb each added two.
Chateaugay 51 - P-H 34: Walker Martin finished with 24 points and 10 steals to lead the Bulldogs (17-1, 11-0) Jacob Johnson led the Panthers (2-10, 1-7) with 14 points. Other key contributions for Chateaugay were: Tyson Beaudin (5 assists), Ryan Dustin (6 rebounds) and Jake Johnston (5 assists).
