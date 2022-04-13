HARRISVILLE - Edwards-Knox swept baseball and softball action from Harrisville in the NAC West season-openers for both schools in both games.
E-K took the baseball game 13-4 which marked the return of Harrisville to the varsity level and the Lady Cougars controlled the softball game 18-1 behind pitcher Cady Wheat who struck out 13 in a five-inning one-hitter.
E-K 18 - Harrisville 1: Cadey Wheat’s one-hitter was supported by a homerun, a double and a single by Kayleigh Allen and three singles by Annabell Butler. Megan Kackison produced the Pirates’ lone hit with a fourth inning single.
E-K 13 - Harrisville 4: Darrian Gavin and Cooper Mackay doubled and singled, Andrew Franklin doubled and Kyle Reif singled twice to lead E-K.
Harrisville countered with two singles from Aiden Chartrand and Tanner Sullivan, a triple by Brendan Woods and a double by Matt Smith.
“We have high hopes for this group. Our young guys know the game and play well but just aren’t quite strong enough yet but they will get there,” said Harrisville Coach Tim Fuller.
