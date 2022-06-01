POTSDAM — Hammond noted a promising start scoring a run in the top of the first inning against Edwards-Knox in the Section 10 Class D Softball Championship game at SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday.
But E-K (14-4) answered with a much better start plating their first five batters in the bottom of the first inning which proved decisive in a 9-2 victory which advanced the Lady Cougars into a regional final game against Section 3 Champion Oriskany at SUNY Potsdam at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oriskany shaded Poland 6-5 in the Section 3 title game.
NAC West Division MVP, junior pitcher Cadey Wheat, made the inning stand as the difference striking out nine and walking none in a six-hitter in the latest of a long series of strong performances on the mound for the Cougars. She hit Mikayla Jones with a pitch leading off the game but issued no more free passes.
“The first inning was so big for me. We could feel that we were off to a good start and settled in” said Wheat.
“I had good command of my pitches and felt very comfortable.”
The Cougars took advantage of a series near miss pitches around the strike zone by Hammond (12-7) starter Sydney Tanner who walked three batters and gave up three of the six E-K hits in the first inning. The sophomore right-handed allowed just three hits for the rest of the game.
“Early in the season we lost a close game to Heuvelton I told the girls that the game showed we could do it. We just got better as the season went on. Cadey Wheat developed great control and when we beat Heuvelton in the semi-finals we advanced with great confidence,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer who was honored as the NAC West Coach of the Year.
“Today Cadey hit a batter but she didn’t walk anyone. She was in control.”
Lily Lottie singled between walks on the first three E-K batters who all scored when Kayleigh Allen lined a triple to the fence in centerfield. Sophia Vachez reached on an error and scored in a single by Leeanne Allen. Rylie Typhair and Macy White singled to produce two runs in the third inning and Vachez and Hall reached on infield errors and scored in the fifth inning.
Mikayla Jones scored in the first inning for Hammond on a single by Hannah Belknap and a ground out by Alyvia Crosby. Ava Howie singled and scored in the fifth inning on a single by Jones.
Tanner and Zoey Cunningham singled for the other Hammond hits in the game and Sophia Vachez scored three times for E-K.
“We had some hits but didn’t string them together. We have never had that many errors in a game and made errors on plays with always make,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon who returns seven starters for next season.
“Our young squad was nervous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.