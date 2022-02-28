Cheel Arena is strongly encouraging presale tickets to avoid long lines at the gate prior to game time for OFA’s meeting with Salmon River for the Section 10 D2 Hockey Championship game on Monday at 5 p.m..
To purchase tickest use the the online ticketing link: http://wdt.me/BV9xmN
This is a Clarkson University Ticketing Platform, Not GOFAN.
