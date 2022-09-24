Heading into Friday’s Northern Conference Football game with Potsdam, OFA was looking for a fast start to erase the memories of a sputtering start against Canton the week before with turnovers in three of its first four possessions.
The Devils’ started as quick as lighting bolt. On the first play halfback Carson Ramie took a swing pass from quarterback Connor Graveline and raced 40 yards to set up two-yard scoring run by Graveline who added the first of six two-point conversions in a 44-0 win which lifted the Devils to 4-0 on season and 3-0 in NAC heading into Friday’s home with Malone (1-1) which took a 1-0 record into a game at Canton Saturday.
“We wanted a fast start and we worked hard in practice all week to step up from a slow start against Canton. Now we have keep working to get better in a lot of areas and that happens in practice,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
“We have a lot of big things coming up starting with Friday’s game against Malone. Then we play Lowville and Gouverneur.”
In dropping Potsdam to 0-3 the Blue Devils efficiently scored six rushing touchdowns with no penalties from scrimmage while the checking the Stoners’ game plan to establish ball control and ground control behind hard-running tailback Brodey Hughes who gained 86 yards on 25 carries.
Linebacker Keegan Bogart led a swarming defensive surge with five tackles in the first half.
“Our linemen played very well and we used a lot of linemen on defense,” said Coach Tessmer.
Justice McIntyre set up the second touchdown with a long punt return and scored on a 19 run. He caught a conversion pass from Graveline who completed five of five passing attempts for 85 yards in the first half where the Devils took a 32-0 lead. Ramie caught two passes for 55 yards and Andrew Loffler grabbed one for 15 yards. McIntyre and Ramie scored on runs of three and 15 yards in the second quarter where Alex Worden and Nicholi Ramsdell cradled two-point conversion catches.
OFA’s second half started as fast as the first with Loffler breaking free for a 51 yard touchdown run and running for the conversion. Sophomore Cam Griffith noted his first varsity touchdown with a 15-yard run and Shea Polniak closed out the scoring with a conversion pass to Will Graveline.
O - C. Graveline on 2 run (C. Graveline run).
O - McIntyre on 19 run (McIntyre on pass from C. Graveline)
O - McIntyre on 3 run, (Worden on pass from C. Graveline.
O-Ramie on 15 run (Ramsdell on pass from C. Graveline)/
O - Loffler on 51 run (Loffler run).
O - Griffith on 31 run (W. Graveline on pass from Polniak)
Rushing: P - Hughes 25-86, Maroun 5-0, Flint 3-9, McGargar 1-0. O - Griffith 3-32 TD, Bogart 2-28, Samarco 10-30, Graveline 2-13 TD, Ramie 2-24 TD, McIntyre 4-39 2 TDs, Loffler 3-57 TD.
Passing: P - Maroun 0x1-0, O - C. Graveline 5x5-0-85.
Receiving: Ramie 2-55, Loffler 1-15, Worden 1-(-2), McIntyre 1-1.
Records: OFA 3-0 NAC, 4-0, Potsdam 0-3 NAC.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.