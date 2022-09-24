Heading into Friday’s Northern Conference Football game with Potsdam, OFA was looking for a fast start to erase the memories of a sputtering start against Canton the week before with turnovers in three of its first four possessions.

The Devils’ started as quick as lighting bolt. On the first play halfback Carson Ramie took a swing pass from quarterback Connor Graveline and raced 40 yards to set up two-yard scoring run by Graveline who added the first of six two-point conversions in a 44-0 win which lifted the Devils to 4-0 on season and 3-0 in NAC heading into Friday’s home with Malone (1-1) which took a 1-0 record into a game at Canton Saturday.

