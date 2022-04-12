Bailey Friot enjoyed an outstanding first start of her senior season pitching OFA to a 15-7 victory over Massena in the NAC Central Softball opener for both teams Mondauy. Friot struck out 12 and did not walk a batter on a day when the Blue Devils took advantage of control problems for two Massena pitchers who issues 12 bases on ball.
For her efforts Friot was honored as the Block O Boosters Athlete of the Week after being nominated by Coach Mark Henry.
“Thank you to our sponsors, Food Fetched and Olympia, and our April sponsor, Cams Pizzaria. Our fan gear will be available by contacting Tamara Graveline at 315-528-7223 or at many of our home games this spring season. Prices will be marked down 10 per cent,” said a spokesperson for the Block O Boosters.
Abby Raven lined three lines and Paige Pinkerton singled twice to lead an opportunistic OFA offense which also featured singles by Friot, Katherine Smith and Brooke Barr.
Isabelle Wilson rapped two singles and a double for Massena which also received two singes by Gracie Laughlin and Kristen Oliver.
“It was nice to get a win in our first game. We have areas to improve on especially base running and knowing what we are going with the ball before it is hit to us,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“Bailey Friot threw very well striking out 12 with no walks in a six-hitter where she allowed only two earned runs. Abby Raven hit the ball well and did a very nice job at firstbase and I was very impressed with freshman Brooke Barr behind the plate catching her first varsity game.”
Gouverneur 8 - Malone 3: one other NAC Central contest Gouverneur scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away to an 8-3 victory over Malone. Olivia Rastley blanked the Huskies over the last five innings and Wildcat catcher Lia Canell doubled twice in a 3-3 outing at the plate. Kaityn Clancy and Raelin Burns each singled twice. Mackenzie Lane doubled for Malone.
