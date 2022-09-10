CANTON — The girls varsity soccer team opened their season at home, hosting three teams for a friendly non-conference tournament. Despite two losses on the weekend, the girls hope to build on a solid season debut, while looking to move past their second game of the season.
The Bears had their season opener last Friday against Jordan-Elbridge Central (JEC) resulting in a disappointing loss. The two teams started the first 20 minutes scoreless. The ball went up and down the field but neither team had many solid chances. This all ended when midfielder Allison Kiah put one over the keeper’s head from well beyond the 18-yard box. JEC was quick to respond to the goal, killing any momentum Canton had gained and tied the game up only three minutes later. The ball went back and forth some more before defender Megan Martin put one in the net from distance as well. The Bears gained the lead 2-1 with nine minutes left in the first half and kept it for the remainder of the half.
