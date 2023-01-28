GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur entered Friday’s home game with OFA looking to remain tied for the NAC Central Division Boys Basketball lead. The Blue Devils headed to Wildcat country looking to sustain their development into a hard-nosed factor in the division race and seeking a follow-up to a win over Canton.
The gained their objective but the Devils rendered a solid, physical challenge before the Wildcats could savor a 69-56 victory in an electrified setting.
The Devils, who host Malone on Friday, took a 14-13 first quarter lead and the Wildcats answered by methodically opening a 53-47 lead after three quarters and then closing with a 16-9 fourth quarter.
The Wildcats featured five players scoring nine points or more led by Ethan Fitzgerald and Ethan Platt who combined for 16 and 15. Jared Donaldson dropped in 12 points followed by Raine Rumble and Hayden Stowell with eight and nine.
Justice McIntyre delivered a game-high 19 points for OFA and tallied 11 in the third quarter where OFA tallied 22 points and Gouverneur countered with 24. McIntyre went 6-6 from the free throw line and Will Graveline went 7-7 in continuing his development as a major offensive contributor with 13 points.
Shea Polniak tallied 10 points and Connor Graveline went 3-4 at the line in a 9-point effort. Ryan Mitchell and Lucca LaBella combined for three and two points.
“A fun high school basketball game. The atmosphere was great and the kids played hard. Shea had a strong game on the both ends and we shot well from the foul line,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
Gouverneur supplementary scoring included: Gunnar Simmons (2), Ashton Currier (3), Carl Denesha (3) and Brodie Burns (1).
The OFA JVs continued a fine season with a 57-23 win where Blake Morrill tallied 13 points and Ian Rose and Michael Myers followed with nine and eight points to lead the winning offense. Other scoring came from: Noah White (2), Jack Pike (4), Rainer McAllus (1), Logan VanGorden (1) and Adam Lucas (1).
Drake Desmoreau scored a game-high 23 points for Gouverneur.
On Tuesday the Devils scored an 85-26 nonleague win over Sackets Harbor at Jefferson Community College. Leading the way were Ian Rose with 15 points, Blake Morrill with 14, Jack Pike with 11 and Rainer McAllus and Noah White with 10 points apiece.
Other scoring came from: Michael Myers (7), Kaleb Dawley (6) and Adam Lucas (9).
