GOUVERNEUR - The Gouverneur Boys and Girls both stayed undefeated at 3-0 sweeping triangular meets from Canton and Clifton-Fine on Tuesday.
Marcus Kopshinski led the long jump and 110 hurdles and and Ethan Alguire paced the tripe jump and the 400 hurdles as the Wildcats (3-0) defeated Canton 117-112 to hand the Bears their first loss and Clifton-Fine 172-4. Canton gained 181-4 win over the Eagles (0-5).
Nick Lyndaker led Canton’s outstanding distance and middle distance runners (6-1) with wins in the 800 and 1,600 and led 1-2-3 finishes in both races.
Abby Bowman recorded an outstanding 100, 200 and 400 dash triple to lead the Lady Wilcats to to a 135-91 win over Canton and a 174-6 win over Clifton-Fine (0-5) in a double-dual meet. Canton (5-2) beat the Eagles 171-5.
Zoe Griffith won the 400 hurdles and shot put and Rikki Griffith won the 800 and 1,500 and also ran on the first place 4x800 relay team.
Other medalists in the Girls Meet were: Stella Shipman (C) in the 110 hurdles, Gouverneur’s 4x100 relay of: Meadown Greenhill, Abby Bowman, Addison Conklin and Torie Salisbury, Canton 4x400 relay of Rori McCarthy, Stella Shipman, Bennett Schmitt and Alexis Stuntz, Gouverneur’s Audrey (G) in the high jump, Maddie Hoy (G) in the high jump, Josie Gabriel (C) in the triple jump and Addison Conklin (G) in the discus.
Other medalists in the Boys Meet were: Canton’s 4x800 relay of Miles Gendebien, Brendan Nolan, Max Finley and Vincent Nelson-Fuse, Noel LaPierre (G) in the 100, Gouverneur’s 4x100 relay team of Macus Kopchinski, Noel LaPierre, Vincent Thomas, Cole Siebels, Hayden Bregg (C) in the 400, Matt Spillman of Gouverneur in the shot put and Canton’s Ayomi Odetoyinbo in the discus throw.
