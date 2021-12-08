GOUVERNEUR — NAC Central Division Basketball resumed to fulltime after a one-year hiatus precipitated from the COVID-19 on Tuesday night with Gouverneur downing OFA 70-48 and Canton checking Potsdam 60-41.
OFA will make its home opener on Friday hosting Canton which stands at 2-0 overall.
Gouverneur 70 - OFA 48: Freshman Raine Rumble scored 25 points and Ethan Fitzgerald and Jared Donaldson tallied 14 and 13 for the Wildcats who methodically pulled away from a 13-7 lead before a large and animated crowd at the Wildcats’ court. Justice McIntyre and Tanner Graveline countered with 16 and 13 points for OFA and Kam Johnson netted eight.
Rounding out the Wildcat scoring were: Ethan Platt (6), Caden Storie (5), Cole Davis (6), Cale Storie (5) and Mark Tomford (2).
Rounding out the OFA scoring were: Ayden LaFlair (4), Shea Polinak (4), Alex Mitchell (2), Alex Worden (2) and Hugh Coburn (1).
Canton 66 - Potsdam 35: Chris Downs Jr. sparked the winning effort with 26 points as the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0) built a 32-17 halftime lead then fashioned a 22-11 run in the third quarter.
“Our defense was good tonight. Potsdam is much improved,” said Canton Coach Troy Lassail.
Ryan Jones and Sam Roiger combined for 11 and eight points followed by Luke Wentworth with seven and Jonah Longshore with four. Ayomi Odetoyinbo and Cooper Ladouceur added three points apiece. Vincent Nelson-Fuse and Jack Kerrigan both finished with two.
For the Sandstoners (2-1, 1-1), Ian VanWagner fashioned 15 points followed by Daniel Manor III with seven and Drago Jukic with five.
