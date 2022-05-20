WATERTOWN - The only St. Lawrence County NAC Girls Softball action completed was staged at Watertown High School on Thursday and visiting Gouverneur scored in six different innings to defeat the Cyclones 9-4.
Olivia Rastley pitched the win and Lexi Devlin rapped two doubles to lead the offense. Peyton Mussaw and Katelyn Clancy stroked two singles and
Raelin Burns and JV call-up Chloe Smith each belted triples.
McConnell of Watertown delivered a single and a homerun.
Gouverneur will host OFA today and the Blue Devils will complete their season hosting Salmon River in their Senior Day game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.