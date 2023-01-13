Gouverneur and Edwards-Knox secured well earned NAC Girls Basketball wins on a Thursday night when the threat of freezing rains forced the postponement of games involving OFA and Salmon River and Heuvelton and Hammond.
Gouv 42 - Canton 34: The Wildcats remained undefeated at 12-0 in an intense NAC Central matchup where they climbed to 7-0 and dropped Canton to 5-1 in a second place tie with Malone and Massena. The Wildcats opened a 29-26 lead after three quarters and closed with a 13-8 fourth quarter where: Addy Conklin, Meredith Bush and Caitylin Storie all netted 3-pointers.
Conklin and Storie produced their only scoring in the game and Bush connected for her second 3-pointer. Elizabeth Riutta tallied 16 points and Lia Conell n etted 8 to lead the Wildcats who also received scoring from: Chloe Smith (2) and Courtney Forsythe (4).
Canton’s Ava Hoy tallied a game-high 18 points and Calie Klassen netted six. Other scoring came from: Olivia White (2), Viv Coburn (3), Winnie Downs (3) and Olivia Francey (2).
“It was a great competitive game. Canton is very good and and made us play very hard tonight. We love games like this, they make us better and hopefully we make the other team better as we all move forward,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“My girls are great, they work hard and they are fun. I am no sur what more you cas ask for as coach.”
E-K 54 - Chateaugay 49: Lily Lottie and Cameryn Huckle combined for 19 and 18 points as the Cougars (6-5) continued their offensive development to complement a tough defense. Addison Foster and Kiana Hogle came through with nine and seven points and Kaylin Gotham added one.
Katelyn Morgan and Maddison MaComb led Chateaugay (6-3) with 18 and 11 points.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.