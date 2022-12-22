GOUVERNEUR - Defending its NAC Central Girls Basketball lead with a signature defensive effort Gouverneur bested Massena 44-39 on Wednesday.
“Massena is tough. They play fast like we do and transition well. We knew we had to play tough defense to win, which we did. It was a fun game,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“Coac Rick Vrooman did a great job with the JV Team with their win as well. It was a good night on our home court.”
Meredith Bush and Courtney Forsythe led a well distributed offense with 10 and nine points and Chloe Smith and Elizabeth Ruitta each netted seven for the 6-0, 4-0 NAC Wildcats. Caitlyn Storie and Lia Canell followed with five and four points and Addy Conklin added two.
Meghan Firnstein scored a game-high 17 points for Massena (2-3, 2-1), and Chyler Richards finished with 10.
