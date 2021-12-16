GOUVERNEUR — Defense triggered offense as Gouverneur scored an 83-39 victory over St. Lawrence Central in NAC Central Girls Basketball action on Wednesday. Raelin Burns scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats and Meredith Bush, Lexi Devlin (5 rebounds) and Caitlyn Storie all scored 10 points and Elizabeth Riuitta (5 rebounds), Lia Canell (5 rebounds) and Cierra Besaw followed with eight, seven and seven points.
Other scoring came from: Chloe Smith (4) and Addy Conklin (5).
Kalisa Young and Brionna Foster led SLC with 12 and 11 points.
“Tonight we played the way I thought we could play. Our defense was ok and it turned into some fast break attempts. We rebounded the ball decently as well. Everyone on our team contributed,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“SLC has some good players. We have a lot of work to do moving forward but we are happy with our effort and outcome tonight.”
In an NAC East game Chateaugay downed Parishville-Hopkinton 50-26 and in one NAC Boys Basketball game St. Lawrence Central downed Colton-Pierrepon 53-39.
One Girls Hockey game saw Massena outscore Potsdam 5-3.
