Because of limited practice time Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin was uncertain on how his Lady Wildcats would react from their first loss of the season, to Malone 45-38 on Saturday, as they visited OFA on Thursday for a Central Division game.
But he was certain of one thing, they would play very hard.
The NAC Central Division, who are ranked 18th in this week’s state Class B Poll, leaders did not disappoint on any facet of effort or execution in a 67-29 win.
Caitlyn Storie buried four 3-pointers in the first half where the Wildcats used the traps of their fullcourt and halfcourt defense to force turnovers and transition scoring and converted off the extra possessions earned with offensive rebounds. Chloe Smith buried three 3s scoring to share game honors with 16 points and Storie followed with 15 along with forward Lia Canell who was highly involved on the fastbreak scoring nine points in the second half.
OFA center Abby Raven buried five straight inside shots in the third quarter and shared game-honors with 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Amya LaFlair tallied seven of her nine points in the second half and buried two long 3-pointers. Clara Cole, Jaedyn Awan and Olivia Merrill (4 assists) all tallied two points.
Gouverneur’s total was rounded out by Addy Conklin (2), Rylynn Martin-McIntyre (2), Elizabeth Riutta (3), Meredith Bush (5) and Courtney Forsythe (6).
“I thought we played pretty well tonight. We haven’t practiced much in the past 10 or 12 days or so because of the weather, so to be able to come and it some big shots was good for us,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“OFA has a couple of very good players, but we played very tough defense rebounded well. I am pretty pleased with our effort tonight, but we have a couple more big games coming up that we have to quickly prepare for.”
Gouverneur climbed 8-1 atop a multi-team NAC Central featuring up-and-coming Malone at 8-2 after a 61-39 win over Canton Thursday, Massena at 7-2 after a 73-8 win over Salmon River and Canton at 6-3.
