MADRID — For the record host Madrid-Waddington Central impressively dispatched a game young Lisbon team 59-35, on Thursday, in the championship game of the M-W John Dinneen Memorial Tournament.
M-W Coach Aaron Jones said that the game was won on Wednesday in practice.
“The guys were very upset at themselves after Tuesday’s game (44-40 first round win over Colton-Pierrepont). They came into practice yesterday and just worked their butts off,” said Coach Jones.
“Today we came out and our intensity and energy was so much better. Our defense was very good. Drew Harmer and Jacob Morgan worked really well together inside. Jacob did a great job his putbacks. Troy Peck continued to shoot the ball very well off the bench while improving his defense.”
The Jackets (2-0) jumped out to an 11-0 lead but freshman Cooper Rutherford buried two 3s and scored nine first quarter points as the Knights cut the difference to 18-14.
Troy Peck (11 points) answered with three 3s in the first half as the Jackets posted a 14-3 second quarter run and then raced away with an 18-10 third quarter where Morgan (7 rebounds, 4 steals), who scored 13 points on 6-7 shooting, scored nine points.
Kaden Kingston emerged as a prime energizer with a game 15 points on 6-8 shooting, four assists and four steals and Drew Harmer continued his smooth all-purpose leadership with and without the ball delivering 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.
“Drew Harmer does so many things for us and is so fundamentally solid. He is big enough to play in the post and he handles the ball well enough to play guard,” said Coach Jones.
“He has played a lot basketball.”
Harmer said it was all about team for the Jackets’ who enjoyed consistent success with pick and rolls and backdoor cuts on offense.
“We came out with great energy in the first and second half and the guys off the bench really did a great job. It is all about the team for us. We just want to have a great season,” he said.
Cooper Rutherford finished with 13 points to lead Lisbon and Isaac LaRock and Storm Walker tallied 10 and eight points with strong finishes at the rim. Connor Flack and Noah Martin each scored two points.
“Madrid-Waddington is just a very sound basketball team and I knew today would be very tough for us because of their defense. I told our young guys that they had a great a first game and that they are now on the radar,”said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
“But I was proud of our guys. They didn’t get overwhelmed and they just kept playing hard. The next step for us is to improve on boxing out, they really hurt us inside.”
Edwards-Knox took the consolation game 51-45 in overtime and Lisbon secured the Junior Varsity Championship with a 35-29 win over Colton-Pierrepont.
E-K 51 - C-P 45: Mason White scored four his 14 points in overtime where E-K gained a 10-4 edge after C-P’s Noah Rousell (13 points) buried a jumper to tie the score in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Tyler Scott led the Cougars with 16 points and Andrew Franklin and Ethan Stalker each netted seven.
Eric Friedel buried four 3-pointers leading C-P with a game high 18 points and Michael Schwartzfigure added six.
LISBON JVS WIN
Tanner Fonda came through with his nine-point total in the second half to provide a much needed offensive spark for the Knights in a grind-it-out Junior Varsity Championship game. Coby Mills tallied 14 points to lead the Knights and Isaiah White added eight. Josh LePage and Cage Chapman each scored nine interior points for the Colts.
“Josh LePage and Cage Chapman both played well for them with nine points apiece. We faced a big challenge stopping C-P’s strong big men. Ultimately I feel like we contained them pretty well by committee from Isaiah White, Dylan Johnston and Coby Mills,” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
“I thought Coby played great on both ends of the floor tonight and Tanner Fonda gave us a real lift off of the bench by playing aggressively on the top of our 1-3-1. I’m very proud of all of our players. It was a scrappy game but that is just the kind of game we enjoy.”
Truman Gendebien tallied two points for Lisbon and Hayden Vessel and Noah Gendebien each added one.
COPENHAGEN TOPS
DEVILS IN OPENER
In a nonleague game in Hammond visiting Copenhagen secured a 61-30 win over the Red Devils who were opening their season. Jaaven Klosler tallied a game-high 25 points to lead the Lions jumped out to an 18-4 first quarter lead.
Tayte Dean and Landon Sullivan followed with 10 and eight points.
Dominic Perretta buried three 3-pointers leading Hammond with nine points and Logan Jones and Kennon Gardner each tallied seven. Terrin Rosenbarker added two and Kameron Toland added two.
“We played great in both of our scrimmages but tonight just didn’t go well. Kameron Toland spent the whole soccer season rehabbing his knee but he hurt it and couldn’t play much until the second half. We just couldn’t get anyone to step and lead the team,” said Hammond Coach Kevin Toland.
In other Boys basketball action Potsdam downed Salmon River 55-28 in a Central Division game where seventh grader Ian VanWagner scored 28 points.
In girls basketball Massena downed Potsdam 59-22 and host Norwood-Norfolk downed Parishville-Hopkinton 48-24 in the first round of the Miranda Vari Tournament.
