Hermon-DeKalb took the court with only five players for Wednesday’s NAC West Division Boys Basketball game in Norwood-Norfolk.
But the minimum numbers rendered a maximum effort as the Green Demons secured a 51-28 win.
In NAC West Girls Basketball action Hammond dropped Edwards-Knox 68-21 to stay unbeaten in the division and Lisbon gained a 46-40 nonleague win at St. Regis Falls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
H-D 51 - N-N 28: The Demons (3-3, 6-5) shared the ball and shared the defensive responsibilities very well as four player scored in double figures and H-D held the Flyers (1-3, 1-6) to single digits in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Andrew Matthews led the way with 16 points, Adam Lynch tallied 10, Jacob Coller dropped in 11 and Dave White added 10. Chris Guarino added two to round out the scoring.
Caden St. Andrews and Matt Richards combined for 11 and nine points to lead N-N.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hammond 68 - E-K 21: The Red Devils (4-0, 6-1) bolted out to a 27-2 first quarter lead sparked Landree Kenyon who tallied 10 points and went to score a game-high 29 points. Sadey Sprabary and Ava Howie each scored 12 points on the night and Hailey Manning netted six. Rounding out the scoring were: Natalie Howie (2), Hannah Belknap (3) and Alyvia Crosby (4).
Lily Lottie and Dekoda Matthews scored six and five points for E-K (3-3, 3-6) followed by: Rylie Typhair (2), Cady Wheat (4) and Macy White (4).
Lisbon 46 - SRF 40: A tale of two halves climaxed in Lisbon’s second nonleague win over the Saints. Eight players scored for the Knights who opened a 31-12 halftime lead and then held off the Saints who controlled the second half 28-15.
Rachel LaRock tallied a game-high 16 points for Lisbon which upped their overall record to 6-5 aided by seven points from Gabby Taylor and six from Michaela Buckley and Leah Warren.
Rounding out the scoring committee were: Julia Rishe (4), Jaylin Massia (2), Grace Smith (2) and Marissa Robinson (3).
Rachell Robinson led a balanced SRF (2-6) offense with nine points, Emily Arcadi and netted eight and Amanda Cox, Olivia Wilson and Rhea Work each added seven.
