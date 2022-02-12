LISBON - Explosive scoring efforts by young guards has been a major theme in NAC Girls Basketball season.
Freshman sniper Olivia Simzer has been a major factor in the midseason emergence of Hermon-DeKalb (14-5, 7-4 West) which won for the eighth time in nine games on Friday downing Lisbon 69-29.
The Demons will complete their season with a 7:30 p.m. start on Monday at Hammond.
Simzer buried eight 3-pointers on the night scoring 27 points and Hannah Gollinger produced four of H-D’s 13 3s scoring 16 points. Aalyiah O’Donnell scored 15 points and Jayla O’Donnell and Hanna Coller added six and five points for the Demons’ cause which was inflated by a 19-2 first quarter lead.
Rachel LaRock scored 13 points for Lisbon and Grace Smith netted five with the Knights’ only 3-pointer. Other scoring came from: Julia Rishe )1), Haylin Massia (2), Gabby Taylor (4), Eliza McLear (2) and Marissa Robinson (2).
In another NAC Division III game of the night Harrisville downed Morristown 59-43.
Harrisville 59 - Morristown 43: Isabell Miller delivered a 21-point night and Violet Atkinson tallied 17 to fuel a steady offensive night for the Pirates who scored at least 14 points in every quarter while Morristown struggled to score until netting 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“We still have to play more consistently” said MCS Coach Sarah Waite whose team was led by 13 points by Laurel Vinch who buried three 3-pointers.
Evelyn Winter delivered nine points to the Harrisville win and other scoring came from: Ava Bearor (2), Meaghan Kackinson (7), Madison Carter (1) and Jana Ismail (2).
Emilie O’Donnell dropped in eight points and Addy Graveline scored six for Morristown followed by Izzy Woodcock (5), Emily Gagnon (2), Katelyn Ladlee (5) and Kylie O’Donnell (4).
