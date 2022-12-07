Olivia Simser buried eight 3-pointers scoring 30 points, Hannah Coller buried two 3s scoring eight points and Aaliyah and Jayla O’Donnell used some nice high-low exchanges to score 10 points apiece as Hermon-DeKalb opened its NAC West Girls Basketball season with 65-48 win at Lisbon on Tuesday.

The offensive balance was matched by the Green Demons’ cohesion in their double teams on defense which led to extra possessions. Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus felt the Demons’ defense was a major difference in the game.

