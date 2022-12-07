Olivia Simser buried eight 3-pointers scoring 30 points, Hannah Coller buried two 3s scoring eight points and Aaliyah and Jayla O’Donnell used some nice high-low exchanges to score 10 points apiece as Hermon-DeKalb opened its NAC West Girls Basketball season with 65-48 win at Lisbon on Tuesday.
The offensive balance was matched by the Green Demons’ cohesion in their double teams on defense which led to extra possessions. Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus felt the Demons’ defense was a major difference in the game.
“This was the first time we had faced man-to-man all year and they played very good defense. We knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s and they did that but we just had too many turnovers which we have to reduce” said Coach Marcellus after the Knights fell to 0-2 in the NAC West.
“Playing Hermon-DeKalb and Hammond in our first two games was tough but I think we have shown the pieces to be a good team. We just need to put them together. Rachel LaRock was our offensive focus last season and she is playing well and Allison Bell and Leah Warren have shown they can hit the outside shot and take people off the dribble. They both played well tonight.”
Bell converted several slashing moves to the goal including a pretty floating Euro Step conversion in the fourth quarter and dropped in two 3’s to lead the Knights with 22 points. Warren dropped in 11 points. LaRock netted eight points, Grace Smith dropped in five to complement a strong rebounding effort and Gabby Taylor added two points.
“Olivia Simser shot the ball well and we shot a lot of 3s because that is what we do. Right now the big thing for us is to be consistent in our defensive rotations and I thought we did that well tonight,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
Natalie Appel added six points to the H-D win and Ellie McQuade chipped one.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.