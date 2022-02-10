DEKALB JUNCTION — Fourteen 3-pointers proved to be a rapid propellent for Hermon-DeKalb in a 66-30 NAC West Division Girls Basketball contest versus Lisbon on Monday. Starting a four-game week to complete league play, the Demons posted their sixth straight.
One non-league game on Monday saw Watertown High down Edwards-Knox 54-29.
“We shot the three-pointer very well but we put Lisbon on the line way too much. We can’t do that against Heuvelton and Hammond later this week,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
Freshman Olivia Simzer buried seven 3s in a 21-point effort on Monday for H-D and Hannah Gollinger connected on four treys in a 16-point effort. Ellie McQuade delivered 13 points followed by Hanna Coller (7), Jayla O’Donnell (4), Natalie Appel (3) and Aalyiah O’Donnell (2).
Rachel LaRock’s 18 points led Lisbon and Gabby Taylor netted five. Jaylin Massia added three points and Michaela Buckley, Eliza McLear and Marissa Robinson all added one.
Watertown 54 - E-K 29: Abby Giardano went 5-5 from three-point range and buried six 3s in a 20-point effort to lead Watertown. Dekoda Matthews led E-K with 14 points and Kaylin Gotham added five. Other scoring came from: Rylie Typhair (3), Cayleigh Allen (2), Mallory Robinson (1), Maryann Durham (2) and Macy White (2).
H-D 63 - Potsdam 18: Gearing up to play their last four NAC West Girls Basketball games in seven days, Hermon-DeKalb claimed a 63-18 interdivisional win over Potsdam on Saturday afternoon.
The 11-4 Demons posted their fifth straight win and will close with two games against Lisbon and one each against Morristown and Hammond.
“Since we came back from a COVID quarantine we have been working very hard on defense. Now our offense is coming along, we have several girls shooting the ball well,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“We some big games left and if we do well we should be in a position to get a bye.”
Guards Hannah Gollinger (2 3s, 19 points) and Olivia Simzer (3 3s, 15 points) combined for five 3-pointers and 34 points in Saturday’s win and Ellie McQuaid and Jayla O’Donnell delivered eight and seven points in the post respectively. Rounding out the scoring were: Hanna Coller (6), Natalie Appel (3) and Aaliyah O’Donnell (5).
Salwa Hynene scored seven points to lead Potsdam (4-10) and Emma Drousell added four.
