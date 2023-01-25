DEKALB JUNCTION — Stepping up to make the proper adjustments in two games played over a week apart carried the Hermon-DeKalb Girls Basketball team to the championship of its own Martin Luther King Tournament on Tuesday night.
Following up an NAC West win over Lisbon in the first round of the tournament the Green Demons downed Lyme Central 50-29 on the strength of a 29-11 run through the second half.
“Lyme played very aggressively and we had to adjust to that and we had to make some adjustments on defense which we did very well. We only allowed them 11 points” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Hannah Coller had an outstanding game again tonight after stepping up to score 19 points in the first round when Lisbon did a great job with a box-and-one defense against Olivia Simser.”
Guards Olivia Simser and Hannah Coller combined for 12 and nine points and forward Aalyiah O’Donnell tallied eight points for the Demons and all three were awarded All-Tournament honors. Jayla O’Donnell also scored 12 points in the title win where Hailey Brabaw and Sportsmanship Award recipient Natalie Appel each scored two points, Hannah Brabaw came through with four and Ellie McQuade added one.
Coller was named MVP to head the All-Tournament Team which also included Sophia and Natalie Ososkalo of Lyme, Allison Bell and Rachel LaRock of Lisbon which downed Colton-Pierrepont 61-40 in the consolation and Malia Hogle and Riley Cole of C-P.
Natalie Ososkalo led Lyme with 10 points and Sophia Ososkalo tallied seven along with Jilian Alberry.
Lisbon 61 - C-P 40: Allison Bell tallied 12 first quarter points and went to score 26 with four 3-pointers for the Knights who pulled away from an 18-13 lead with a 15-5 second quarter spurt. Rachel LaRock went 6-9 at the foul line scoring 14 points and Leah Warren buried a pair of 3s in a 15-point effort.
Other scoring came from Gabby Taylor (2), Eliza McLear (2) and Caleigh Smith (2). Malia Hogle scored 10 points for C-P followed Kaitlyn Houston with eight and Riley Cole with seven.
The Junior Varsity Championship was decided in a defensive oriented contest where Lisbon prevailed with an 11-4 margin over the second and third quarters.
Tournament MVP Sophia Walker scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and All-Tournament selections Avereee Bouchey and Regan Pirie combined for six and five points.
Layla Rishe was honored with the Sportsmanship Award. Alyssa Flack and Adia Richards added two points apiece to the win. Tegan Planty and Allyson Fleury scored 12 and 8 points for C-P.
Katherine Hanifan and Ariana Clark were honored with All-Tournament selection for the Colts.
Two programs who have enjoyed outstanding success in regional postseason play met in a regular season contest as Canton downed South Jefferson 52-33.
Ava Hoy’s 29 points anchored the winning offense and Calie Klassen and Hadley Alguire followed with seven and six points. Olivia White and Viv Coburn added four and two points. Kaitlin Whitney led South Jeff with seven points.
