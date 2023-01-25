DEKALB JUNCTION — Stepping up to make the proper adjustments in two games played over a week apart carried the Hermon-DeKalb Girls Basketball team to the championship of its own Martin Luther King Tournament on Tuesday night.

Following up an NAC West win over Lisbon in the first round of the tournament the Green Demons downed Lyme Central 50-29 on the strength of a 29-11 run through the second half.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.