“Our defensive pressure was very good, we moved the ball well and we shot the ball well.”
Hermon-DeKalb Coach Bob Bice said a lot in one sentence after his Lady Green Demons raced away from OFA 87-56 in a nonleague girls basketball game on the Blue Devils’ court on Saturday.
“OFA has some very good players and I thought we defended them well,” said Coach Bice.
His words translated well into the numbers where the Demons impressively opened a 29-11 lead after one quarter and were never headed gearing up for a NAC West Division home game with undefeated Hammond which dropped Harrisville, 48-27 in an NAC West game on Saturday.
One other interdivisional matchup saw Canton defeat Edwards-Knox in the championship game of the Don Petty Memorial Holiday Tournament.
One NAC West boys basketball game saw Harrisville pull away from Edwards-Knox 89-36 for its second win in two days
H-D 87 - OFA 56: The Demons stepped into five 3-pointers in the first quarter off smooth ball movement and created a flurry of transition points off its fullcourt press. Olivia Simser and Hannah Coller each buried two 3’s scoring nine and 10 points and Aaliayah O’Donnell scored seven points inside in the Demons 29-point first quarter and Ellie McQuad came off the bench to score nine points in a 20-point second quarter.
Simser and Coller both buried three 3s finishing with 19 and 15 points, O’Donnell dropped in 12 and McQuade finished with 11. Other scoring came from: Jayla O’Donnell (5), Hailey Brabaw (6), Natalie Appel (3), Ava Besaw (2) and Bailey Wright (2).
OFA’ s Amya LaFlair showed unlimited range as a seventh grader scoring 18 points with two 3’s in the first and fourth quarter, Olivia Merrill went 8-8 at the free throw line scoring 15 points with six rebounds and four assists and Abby Raven finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds.
The OFA JVs secured an exciting 27-24 victory which was secured by two defensive stops after a runner by Maddin McDonald broke a 23-23 tie and free Meriam Skamperle netted two free throws with 47.2 seconds to play.
Skamperle went 3-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish with five poinrts for OFA and Ava Blaster, Ireland McNally, Julia Ives and Marisol Bertrand with four. McDonald finished with two.
Emrie VanBrocklin scored a game-high 14 points for H-D followed by Lauren Holland with five, Neasa Riley with three and Reagan Moulton with two.
Hammond 48 - Harrisville 27: The Pirates managed to slow down Hammond’s express lane offense but the Devils’ offense controlled the contest.
Landree Kenyon scored nine points in the first quarter sparking the Devils to an 18-3 lead and went to score a game-high 17 points. Ava Howie tallied nine, Zoey Cunningham and Sadey Sprabarry each scored seven, Hailey Manning tallied six and Issy Woodcock added two.
Isabelle Miller led Harrisville with 11 points followed by Violet Atkinson and Jaelin Fayette with seven and six and Nevaeh LaPlatney and Meagan Kackison added two and one.
BEARS WIN
PETTY TITLE
Canton 49 - E-K 44: Kiana Hogle struck for three 3s in the first quarter where E-K took a 17-13 lead but Canton used its defense and 24 points from Ava Hoy to overcome a strong defensive effort by the Cougars.
Hoy (5 rebounds, 3 steals) tallied 12 points in the third quarter where the Bears overcame a 26-25 halftime lead lead. Olivia White delivered 10 points and 7 rebounds and Hadley Alguire tallied 6 points. Other scoring came from: Viv Coburn (4), Winnie Downs (1) and Josie Gabriel (2).
Hogle finished with 17 points and Lily Lottie dropped in 11 for E-K which also received seven points from Addison Foster, five from Rylee Typhair and four from Cameryn Huckle.
Hoy was honored as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Olivia White earned All-Tournament honors and Hadley Alguire received the Sammy Curtis Memorial Award. Kiana Hogle and Lily Lottie of E-K and Rylie Daoust of St. Lawrence Central and Olivia Planka of Norwood-Norfolk rounded out the All-Tournament Team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harrisville 89 - E-K 36: Tanner Sullivan buried three 3s scoring 29 points and Liam Winters rifled home seven treys leading the Pirates who opened a 44-26 halftime lead and reeled off a 27-7 third quarter run. Nolan Sullivan tallied 17 points followed by Aidan Chartrand (5), Joe Sheppard (5), Brendan Loos (6), Aaron Paro (2) and Nick Brassard (2).
Cooper Allen and Ethan Stalker led E-K with 9 and 8 points and Kale Geer tallied seven. Other scoring came from Brody Butler, Dawson Matthews and Jacob Morrill with four points apiece.
