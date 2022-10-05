After threatening for much of regulation, where they forged a 21-6 shots on goal advantage, the Hermon-DeKalb Green Demons needed just 27 seconds of overtime to break through for the only goal of the day in a 1-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk on Wednesday.

The Demons claimed their first NAC West Boys Soccer win of the season on a day when Heuvelton lifted its division record to 5-3 with a 4-1 victory over Edwards-Knox.

