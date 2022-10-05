After threatening for much of regulation, where they forged a 21-6 shots on goal advantage, the Hermon-DeKalb Green Demons needed just 27 seconds of overtime to break through for the only goal of the day in a 1-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk on Wednesday.
The Demons claimed their first NAC West Boys Soccer win of the season on a day when Heuvelton lifted its division record to 5-3 with a 4-1 victory over Edwards-Knox.
H-D 1 - N-N 0: David White scored the golden goal for the Demons unassisted and Hunter Bouchey backstopped the effort with six saves. Dylan Lauzon stopped nine shots in the Flyers’ goal.
Heuvelton 4 - E-K 1: The Bulldogs struck for three goals in the first half gearing for a game with undefeated Lisbon on Thursday.
“Getting Chris Ashlaw back really makes a big difference on offense. We have to have work very hard in practice tomorrow to get ready for Lisbon,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr.
“It was big to get three goals in the first half.”
Trystan Biller delivered one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs and Brandon Pray, Landyn Ashlaw and Dylan Carpenter each scored once. Jakob Ladouceur passed out two assists and Chris Ashlaw added one assist.
Cooper Allen scored the lone E-K goal unassisted.
Nate Mashaw stopped five shots in the Heuvelton goal and Aiden Kennedy and finished with 17 saves for the Cougars.
In NAC East Girls Soccer action undefeated Chateaugay blanked Madrd-Waddington 5-0 in a free wheeling contest where Katelyn Morgan stopped 11 shots in the shutout and M-W keeper Alaina Armstrong made 12 saves.
Ali Johnston scored two goals for the Bulldogs and Ali Dwyer and Liva Cook each provided one goal and one assist.
In one nonleague game Hammond edged Gouverneur 1-0 .
