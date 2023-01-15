Both the host Green Demons and Lisbon enjoyed success with their defensive tactics in Saturday’s first round game of the Hermon-DeKalb Martin Luther King Day Tournament
The Knights played a box-and-one tournament with Gabby Taylor marking H-D lead guard Olivia Simser and the Demons countered with their signature man-to-man formation with Simser serving as the lynch pin guarding Golden Knight scoring leader Allison Bell.
H-D led for much of the contest until a Leah Warren 3-pointer from the right corner gave the Knights a 27-26 lead with 5:07 remaining in the third period of the contest which was also an NAC West contest.
The Demons responded by stepping up their offensive and defensive intensity and effectiveness.
Simser answered with a jumper which started 24-2 run a 50-29 victory and a berth the championship game opposite Lyme Central which downed Colton-Pierrepont in the other first round game of the day. The tournament will conclude on Jan. 24.
In one other NAC West game on Saturday Edwards-Knox dropped Heuvelton 55-45.
H-D 50 - Lisbon 29: The ramped up Demon defense shut down the driving lanes for the Knights while Hannah Coller consistently stepped into the gaps and drilled a game-high 19 points with nine points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth quarter. “We talked at halftime about staying in front of their players on defense and offensively we moved the ball well and found the openings in their box and one which they played well. Hannah Coller stepped up and hit the big shots in the second half,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Olivia Simser did a great job staying with Allison Bell who is just a tremendous player and we helped really well. Olivia plays the angles very well and does a great job denying penetration. We were able to hold Allison without a field goal in the second half and that is just a great defensive effort.”
Aaliyah O’Donnell tallied 12 of her 14 points sparking a 16-13 first quarter lead for the Demons, Jayla O’Donnell netted her six points along the baseline in the fourth quarter. Emily McQuade contributed five points with a 3 in the pivotal third quarter, Simser tallied four points and Hannah Brabaw added two for the Demons who stopped a five-game losing streak and climbed to 3-2 in the NAC West.
“Our divison is so tough headed by a great team in Hammond. Every night is anyone’s game and our nonleague schedule is extremely strong,” said Coach Bice.
Allison Bell scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half and buried a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for Lisbon (1-4 NAC West). Leah Warren finished with nine points and Rachel LaRock tallied six to complement an huge effort on the defensive boards.
“We did a good job in the box and one with Gabby Taylor really working hard but they played good defense and hit the big shots. Rachel LaRock got a lot of rebounds for us,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“We like to take the ball to the basket and we had one of those games when we just didn’t get to the foul line very much.”
The Lisbon JVs advanced to the tournament title game with a 35-18 win over H-D and will play Colton-Pierrepont which gained a first round win over Hammond.
The Knights broke away from a 9-9 first half tie with their first their fullcourt press which triggered a 17-4 third quarter run.
Regan Pirie tallied seven points and Sophia Walker and Averee Bouchey each scored six to lead Lisbon which received scoring from all eight players available. Layla Rishe and Amiya Richards each tallied five points followed by Ireland Jordan (2), Alyssa Flack (2), Maddison Flener (2).
Emrie VanBrocklin tallied six points and Neasa Riley and Parker Hamilton each netted five to pace H-D. Lauren Holland added two points.
E-K TOPS HCS
E-K 55 - Heuvelton 45: Cameryn Huckle scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter where the Cougars took a 19-7 lead and Kiana Hogle netted six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Rounding out balanced winning offense were: Lily Lottie with 10 points, Rachel Vachez with 9 Addison Foster with 7 and Kaylin Gotham with 1.
Raya McGaw tallied 13 points for the Bulldogs with eight in the fourth quarter and Rylin McAllister netted her eight-point total with two 3-pointers in the second half.
Lily Brossoit struck for two 3’s scoring eight points in the second quarter of her first varsity game for the Bulldogs who called up three JV players for the game with all-star guard Katie Cunningham sidlelined by injury.
Alli Trathen Trathen and Lakan Martin each scored six points and two other JV call-ups Cassidy Pray and Mia Scott added 3 and 2 points.
