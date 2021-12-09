HAMMOND — Hammond Central dropped to 0-2 on the Northern Conference Basketball season dropping a 53-45 decision to Norwood-Norfolk in the NAC West Division opener for both teams.
But Coach Kevin Toland felt the Red Devils made steps in the right direction heading toward Friday’s game with host Morristown in the first round of the Jeff Stout Memorial Tournament. In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington noted a 2-0 start in a 58-34 win at St. Regis Falls.
N-N 53 - M-W 45: Logan Jones (7 rebounds) scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter where the Devils missed on an opportunty to cut the difference to two points and N-N closed out the game with Ryan Emlaw and Cayden St. Andrews each making a pair of free throws.
St. Andrews and Emlaw led the Flyers with 18 and 13 points and Matt Richards and Logan Baxter followed with 11 and eight.
Kameron Toland delivered eight points, eight assists and four rebounds for the Devils and Dominic Perretta buried two 3s in a seven-point effort. Kenon Gardner and Terrin Rosenbarker each finished with four points and five rebounds and Cody Howard added two points.
“It was a night and day difference from the other night. Kameron Toland and Logan Jones both a great game. They figured out three minutes into the game that they would have to double team Kameron so for him to have eight assists and only three turnoverswas impressive. Logan Jones had a slow start but came into it and kept us in the game,” said Hammond Coach Kevin Toland.
“Everyone else just needs to a little better without the ball and we’d win games. We are looking forward to Morristown on Friday.”
M-W 58 - St. Regis 34: The Yellow Jackets (2-0 NAC, 4-1) used offensive rebounds and the ability to force turnovers to control the Saints who were making their season opener which was delayed because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
Drew Harmer and Jacob Morgan continued to lead the Jacket offense with 18 and 12 points and Kaden Kingston netted seven. Other scoring came from Tristen Cuthbert (4), Colby Beldock (4), Trevor Peck (4) and Joe White (4).
Mayville and Prevost led St. Regis with nine and eight points.
In other NAC games Wednesday Malone downed Massena 54-32 and St. Lawrence Central dropped Salmon River 56-38.
