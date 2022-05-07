Hammond and Edwards-Knox both bounced back from close losses to unbeaten Heuvelton and Morristown and Lisbon split doubleheader in Friday’s NAC West Division softball action.
Hammond downed Hermon-DeKalb 5-2 denying the Demons’ bid for a break through win.
In NAC East action Colton-Pierrepont outscored Madrid-Waddington and in one NAC West Baseball game Edwards-Knox downed Hermon-DeKalb 25-4.
Hammond 5 - H-D 2: Sydney Tanner prevailed in a high caliber pitching duel with Rylie Hale aided by three RBIs by Alyvia Crosby. Tanner struck out six, walked one and blanked the Demons through six innings and Hale struck out 11 and did not yield a walk to the Red Devils. Neither pitcher allowed an extrabase hit.
Hannah Belknap singled home a run for Hammond and Zoey Cunningham, Landree Kenyon and Lily Towne all singled.
Olivia Sharpe singled twice for H-D and Hailey Brabaw, Maddy Wright, Hale and Ava Brady singled the Demons.
“We just can’t get over the hump but we have been right there. I tell the girls that we have much better than our 1-6 record but we have to start picking up wins if we are going to make the playoffs,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Both pitchers were outstanding today.”
Morristown 4 - Lisbon 1: Emma Showers struck out 10, doubled and scored two runs for the Rockets in the first of two very competitive games with Lisbon. Emilie O’Donnell singled twice for Morristown and Addie Graveline, Liz Clement, Kylie O’Donnell and Eliza Ramsey all stroked singles.
Jaylin Massia, Gabby Taylor, Rachel LaRock and Emily Jordan all singled for Lisbon.
Lisbon 6 - Morristown 4: Jaylin Massia lined a double and two singles to lead a seven-player hit parade for Lisbon which supported a four-hit pitching effort by Rachel LaRock. Addison VanTassell singled twice and LaRock, Grace Smith, Marissa Richardson, Eliza McLear and Gabby Richardson all singled.
Emma Showers, Kylie O’Donnell, Liz Clement and Karissa Donnelly singled for Morristown.
E-K 23 - Harrisville 17: A 13-run third inning carried the Cougars past a spirited upset bid by a young Pirate squad. Kayleigh Allen pitched the first four innings for E-K and rapped a single, triple and grand slam homerun to lead the winning offense with five RBIs. Cadey Wheat closed on the mound and struck out 10 in three innings.
Leanne Allen delivered two singles and a double for E-K and Decoda Matthews, Sophia Vachez (2 RBIs) each singled twice and Rylie Typhair stroked a two-run single. Megan Kackison singled and tripled for Harrisville and Avery Chartrand and Ava Bearor each singled twice.
C-P 14 - M-W 3: Malia Hogle hit a home run and was the winning pitcher as the Colts beat Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game at South Colton.
Natalie Butterfield and Skyler Crocie each finished with three hits for the Colts.
Lacey Sullivan led Madrid-Waddington with three hits.
NAC WEST BASEBALL
E-K 25 - H-D 4: Darrian Gavin and Andrew Franklin each scored four runs for E-K and Caleb Murcray scored three time for H-D.
