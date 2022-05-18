HAMMOND - Hammond Central School hosted one of only two softball games that were able to be played on a stormy Tuesday.
And the Red Devils made the most of it blanking Harrisville 15-0 in five innings and climbed to 8-2 with two games remaining in the NAC West season, with Edwards-Knox (7-2) and 7-0 Heuvelton which plays Edwards-Knox and Harrisville today.
Sydney Tanner continued to anchor the defense of the Red Devils striking out nine in a three-hitter.
“Sydney Tanner did all the work today with nine strikeouts and it was a team effort. I was surpised how much water our field absorped - it turned out to be nice,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
Landree Kenyon belted a triple and singled twice to lead the winning offense and Mikayla Josnes, Hannah Belknap and Brooklyn Arquitt all singled twice. C. Delles, Megan Kackison and Ava Bearor all singled for Harrisville.
