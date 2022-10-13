The NAC West Girls Soccer race has produced any number of developments and produced another on Wednesday.
While Hammond used a 3-0 win over Hermon-DeKalb to climb to 5-2-1 and within one point of first place Lisbon 5-2-2, Harrisville (3-4-0) scored its second win over a division contender dropping Heuvelton (4-4-0) 2-1.
Hammond 3 - H-D 0: Landree Kenyon stopped eight shots for the shutout as the Devils returned to division play after posting nonleague wins over Gouverneur and Alexandria. Laurel Vinch provided assists for goals by Ava Howie and Hailey Manning and Olivia Jewitt converted off a crossing pass from Zoey Cunningham.
Kayla O’Donnell stopped 15 shots in the H-D crease.
Harrisville 2 - Heuvelton 1: The Pirates received goals from Evelyn Winters and Carly Parrow to prevail despite being outshot 16-5. Maegan Kackinson stopped all 16 Heuvelton shots from scrimmage.
Ali Trathen scored the lone Bulldog goal on a penalty kick.
