HAMMOND - The defense of the Hammond Girls came to forefront as the front-running Lady Red Devils (5-0 NAC West, 9-0) continued as the undefeated and number two state ranked Class D team on Thursday with a 60-36 win over a very competent Edwards-Knox squad.
The Devils limited the Cougars to nine first half points and raced out to an 18-3 first quarter lead and a 36-8 halftime lead.
Ava Howie scored nine points in the second and third quarters and finished with a game-high 24 points and Hailey Manning and Landree Kenyon followed with 13 and 10 points. Sadey Sprabary added nine and Issy Woodcock and Zoe Cunningham both chipped in with two.
Lily Lottie, Cameryn Huckle and Addy Foster led E-K with 12, 10 and 7 points and Kaila Hogle and Jaylin Gotham added five and two points.
