Hammond Girls control control of NAC West

Basketball

HAMMOND - The defense of the Hammond Girls came to forefront as the front-running Lady Red Devils (5-0 NAC West, 9-0) continued as the undefeated and number two state ranked Class D team on Thursday with a 60-36 win over a very competent Edwards-Knox squad.

The Devils limited the Cougars to nine first half points and raced out to an 18-3 first quarter lead and a 36-8 halftime lead.

